Stories of Honor: In good times and tense times, Tom Muntzer loved the Navy life

Tom Muntzer liked the Navy life so much that after six years of sailing the Pacific in the 1960s and then six years of civilian life, he joined up again and served his country for much of the '70s.
“It was what I was comfortable doing,” said Muntzer, 77, who grew up in Butte and after numerous spells elsewhere in life, resides here again.
The tall flag pole out front of his South Drive house on the Flat makes his place easy to find, especially when the wind furls and curls the Red, White and Blue, or on some days, a Navy flag.
Muntzer was born to Alfred and Iris Muntzer at the old Murray Hospital in 1943, when World War II was raging overseas. His next door neighbor, Paul McDonald, was in the Navy and aboard the USS Missouri when the Japanese formally signed their surrender in September 1945.
“I have a handwritten letter from him … as he looked down and described the surrender,” Muntzer said. “He was out among the gun turrets. And I’ve got a Christmas menu from the Missouri — 1945.”
Things like that, he figures, are reasons he joined the Navy.
Butte was a great place to be a kid, he recalls, and times were simpler then.
“In those days, nobody ever said anything about kids going through the bars or stopping and getting a soda,” he said.
When he was a freshman at Butte High, he says, there were plenty of trucks parked around the school, all with guns in the backs of the windows.
"Nobody ever thought of stealing anything," he said. "We'd go out and shoot after school. We didn't vandalize anything, but we would raise hell with the cops."
Muntzer attended the Butte Business School for two years and after he and his folks moved to Seattle, finished his senior year of high school there.
He joined the Navy in 1961 and after training in San Diego, they flew him out to the U.S.S. Coral Sea off of Japan.
The Coral Sea was an aircraft carrier built during World War II and launched in 1946, ultimately earning the nickname “Ageless Warrior” for a lifespan that stretched to 1990. Even as a “small carrier,” Muntzer says, “it made the Civic Center look small.”
“It was a great ship,” he said with clear affection and appreciation.
Muntzer worked as a communications technician aboard the Coral Sea, which spent most of its time cruising WESTPAC, or western Pacific, in and near the Orient.
He recalls the day when the carrier crossed the International Date Line and the Equator at the same time, and the time it was in port in Australia when that country celebrated the Battle of the Coral Sea.
The battle in May 1942 was first ever fought between aircraft carriers and over four days, American and Australian naval forces stopped the Japanese from any potential invasion of the Land Down Under.
In Australia, Muntzer says, the celebration “is kind of like their Fourth of July” and Americans are part of it.
“We had a grand time down there,” he said. “You learned real fast to hang onto your white hat and your handkerchief. The girls down there thought it was a great sport to try to get your hat and your handkerchief.”
There were far more serious times, of course.
As the Cuban Missile Crisis was brewing in November 1962, the Coral Sea was sent to the Pacific side of the Panama Canal and its planes were on standby for a possible air attack on Cuba, Muntzer said.
Tensions were high on board the carrier and there wasn’t a lot of time for rest, he recalls.
“It’s interesting because when you’re on a carrier and you’re involved in this stuff, your adrenaline level is so high that you don’t think about a lot of these things, but when you get a chance to sleep, you do. You’re out."
Then came peak time of the crisis.
"Our pilots were in the planes and we were approximately 5 to 10 minutes from launch when Khrushchev blinked," Muntzer said.
The Coral Sea also spent time off the coast of Vietnam as hostilities there became a full-fledged war. It took part in Rolling Thunder, a sustained and prolonged aerial bombardment of North Vietnam.
Muntzer left the Navy in 1966 and spent several years in Seattle working as a photographer, but rejoined the Navy in 1972, spending part of his time aboard the USS Tripoli, an amphibious assault ship.
It spent time off of Vietnam, too, as that war wound down. Its missions included clearing mines from Haiphong Harbor and other waterways off of North Vietnam.
Muntzer was later assigned to Pensacola, Florida, where he studied photography and camera repair and later taught those things to other Navy personnel.
Naval photographers did all kinds of work with cameras, including journalism, naval intelligence, investigative assignments and documentation photos, sometimes of crime scenes or suicides.
“If someone hanged themselves, you had to go take pictures,” Muntzer said. That did happen, he said, more than once.
Muntzer left the Navy in 1978 as a PH2 for family reasons and did a number of things. He repaired typewriters and copiers and business machines for a number of years and ultimately managed Housing and Urban Development (HUD) apartments.
He oversaw units in Billings, Bozeman, Red Lodge in Montana, Riverton, Wyoming and Rexburg, Idaho. Linda Lee-Muntzer, his second wife, had been ill for several years and died last year.
He met Anne Newton online this year and they quickly discovered that they had both grown up in Butte, around the same time, one on Caledonia Street and the other on Park Street.
They are now “solidly together,” as Muntzer puts it, and are both active in the United Veterans Council in Butte, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
