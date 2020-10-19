Stories of Honor: In good times and tense times, Tom Muntzer loved the Navy life

The battle in May 1942 was first ever fought between aircraft carriers and over four days, American and Australian naval forces stopped the Japanese from any potential invasion of the Land Down Under.

In Australia, Muntzer says, the celebration “is kind of like their Fourth of July” and Americans are part of it.

“We had a grand time down there,” he said. “You learned real fast to hang onto your white hat and your handkerchief. The girls down there thought it was a great sport to try to get your hat and your handkerchief.”

There were far more serious times, of course.

As the Cuban Missile Crisis was brewing in November 1962, the Coral Sea was sent to the Pacific side of the Panama Canal and its planes were on standby for a possible air attack on Cuba, Muntzer said.

Tensions were high on board the carrier and there wasn’t a lot of time for rest, he recalls.

“It’s interesting because when you’re on a carrier and you’re involved in this stuff, your adrenaline level is so high that you don’t think about a lot of these things, but when you get a chance to sleep, you do. You’re out."

Then came peak time of the crisis.