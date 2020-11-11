Stories of Honor: Hitch in the Navy taught J.P. Gallagher a lot

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In all, Tim’s rehabilitation took more than seven months.

J.P. came back to Butte. By now, college seemed like an excellent option, so he enrolled at Tech. And – repaired knee and all – he walked onto the Montana Tech football program under Coach Bob Green, and he made the team at safety. But he ended up redshirting, and he realized that, wanting to be a teacher and coach, his best option was to transfer to Montana Western, which offered strong education curricula.

He walked onto that football program, which was just resuming, and over the next four years, playing for two more legendary coaches – Mick Dennehy and Mick Delaney – he was all-conference at safety every year.

“All three coaches have been huge influences in my life,” Gallagher said. And since they all live in Butte, he sees them frequently.

After getting his teaching degree, he took a job at Choteau, coaching the football team and teaching PE and health to seventh graders through seniors.

Then, coach Bob Applegate asked him to come to Flathead High School in Kalispell, where he taught history and coached the defensive line. Perennial power Flathead was then the largest school in the state, before the opening of Glacier High School, with more than 2,000 students.