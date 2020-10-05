Stories of Honor: High school decision led Kohr to distinguished Army career

Dan Kohr decided to quit school at Deer Lodge High School and join the Army in 1968 because he was “tired of people telling me what to do.”
“Maybe I should have thought that through,” he says now with a chuckle.
No worries. It turned out to be a great decision that led to a distinguished military career.
The kid who grew up helping out in his Dad’s mine in Garnet soon found himself in basic training at Fort Lewis, Washington.
There, he said, “one of the best things that ever happened to me” occurred.
He was on KP duty one day when a senior drill instructor said to him, “If you don’t want to be on KP for the rest of your time here, go over and see about getting your GED.”
So he did.
After basic training, he stayed at Lewis for advanced individual infantry training.
His first set of orders sent him to Germany with the 8th Infantry Division, the “Automatic 8.”
There, he volunteered for duty in Vietnam.
Kohr’s brother Glenn had served in the Air Force, including a stretch in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive.
Before Kohr shipped out to Asia, he went home on leave because his wife was about to give birth to their daughter, and he got to see his brother, who couldn’t believe Kohr had put in papers for Vietnam.
“We had a heated discussion,” Kohr remembers. “I told him, ‘It just doesn’t feel right’ not to go.”
So Kohr shipped out to Vietnam. At the “repo depot” or replacement training area at Cam Ranh Bay, the young rifleman was assigned to the Fourth Infantry Division, based near Pleiku in the Central Highlands.
Shortly after his arrival, Kohr was shaken when he saw a newspaper report about the death of his friend Dan Stembridge, a soldier from Anaconda who was in his basic training squad at Fort Lewis.
Stembridge, a sergeant in the 503rd Infantry, 173rd Airborne Brigade, was killed in combat July 19, 1969 in Binh Dinh, Vietnam.
“You think you’re going to be killed every 20 minutes for the first 30 to 45 days in country,” Kohr remembers. “Everything is pretty new and it takes some time to adjust. Then you look around and say, ‘What the heck, I’m still alive.’ Then it’s not until you get to be a short-timer that you get pretty nervous again.”
The central highlands were unlike anything he’d seen before, Kohr remembers. “There are mountains, but everything is thick jungle. Then, you’d find places where they’d used Agent Orange (a defoliant used by U.S. forces to clear jungle vegetation, later found to be responsible for many illnesses among those who served in Vietnam) and it would look like the Nevada desert.”
In early 1970, some Army units from Camp Enari near Pleiku — including Kohr’s — were sent to fight in Cambodia.
“I didn’t get hurt — but I got sicker than hell,” Kohr remembers. “It was probably heat stroke.”
Later that year Enari would be turned over to the Army of the Republic of Vietnam.
Kohr’s division moved to Kon Tun, closer to the border with North Vietnam, and one of his duties was providing security for Army convoys in the area.
He had volunteered to drive a truck, because he knew how to. Soon, he was put on mine-clearing duty – he would back his truck over a stretch of road, on the theory that the back of the truck would take the brunt of a mine explosion, not the front where he was.
In late 1970, Kohr left Vietnam.
Shortly afterward, he left active duty as an E-5, and came home. Early the next year, he went to work for the Anaconda Copper Mining Company at the Anaconda smelter.
But that was short-lived. In July of 1971, workers at the company went on strike.
It wasn’t long before Kohr realized that in order to support his family, he should probably return to active duty.
He reenlisted in Feb. 1972, preserving his E5 rank — all he had lost was time in grade — and was stationed in Hawaii with the 25th Infantry Division.
Support Local Journalism
Then, he was sent to Fort Ord in California as an instructor. There, he was one of the very first soldiers assigned to the 7th Infantry Division when it was reactivated, and he was promoted to Staff Sergeant.
In the years 1966 and 1967, he was stationed in Korea with the 2nd Infantry Division, where he was assigned to artillery maintenance.
In November 1978, then serving with the 9th Infantry Division, he left active duty once again, discharged as an E-6.
Kohr returned to Butte, starting as the owner-operator of an over-the-road trucking business.
But the Army wasn’t finished with him, or he wasn’t finished with it.
In 1980, when the smelter closed and the southwest Montana economy was in tatters, Kohr decided to reenlist again.
He was sent back to Fort Lewis with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 9th Infantry Division Artillery, but this time he suffered a loss of rank, reentering as an E-5. That didn’t last long; soon he earned back his Staff Sergeant rocker, and then, in August 1982, he received a direct appointment as a Warrant Officer.
He was sent to Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, where he attended an automotive technician school. He was an honor graduate, in the top three in his class.
Next, Kohr was sent back to Germany with the 11th Aviation Battalion, responsible for overseeing maintenance operations. It meant lots of time in helicopters, as some of the maintenance sites in the field were several hours from base.
Receiving word that his mother was terminally ill, Kohr requested and received emergency leave. He returned to Butte, where he worked for awhile at the Military Entrance Processing Station, spending much of his time composing a counterterrorism plan. After his mother passed away, he and his family moved back to Fort Lewis, where he received a promotion to Chief Warrant Officer 2.
Back at Aberdeen, he went to Field Artillery Vehicle automotive technician school, this time graduating first in his class. After another tour of duty in Germany, with the First Armored Division Artillery, he was reassigned to the First Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas in September 1990 and was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3.
Then, more than two decades after the first time he did it, Kohr went to war.
His division was deployed to Saudi Arabia for Operation Desert Shield in mid-December 1990.
The logistical effort was mind-boggling. Back in Vietnam, when he was providing convoy security, Kohr was used to convoys of perhaps 25 vehicles. In Desert Shield, convoys were frequently 20 miles long.
“It was like taking the entire town of Butte and putting it in the desert, with all the needed food, drinking water and supplies,” he said.
He recalls Christmas Eve 1990, with eight of his squad members gathered around a little camp stove making coffee. “It’s Christmas Eve in Saudi Arabia, and there’s not a wise man to be seen anywhere,” he told his buddies.
Once the unit was connected with its equipment, he was assigned to division support command, being the senior maintenance personnel there.
His unit pushed deeper into the desert, crossing into Iraq.
“I took a shower in December and the next one I got was in April,” he said with a dry grin.
He remembers ending up on a road overlooking the Tigris River. There had been a major tank battle, and in a 10x20-mile area, “there were blown-up tanks everywhere you looked.”
In January, Operation Desert Storm began.
At one point, he and another CWO3 were tasked with finding replacement parts for a combat engineer vehicle, built on an M60 tank chassis. That required liaison with Marines, who were using the M60s.
He and the other warrant officer got into the same vehicle (“He was supposed to be the guy who replaced me if anything happened to me, and here he and I were in the same vehicle, didn’t make much sense,” Kohr observed) and traversed the so-called “Highway of Death,” Highway 80 from Safwan, Iraq, to Kuwait City. Allied forces had attacked Iraqi forces attempting to flee in February 1991, resulting in the destruction of some 2,000 vehicles. Kohr and his fellow officer drove through a tunnel made of abandoned wrecked vehicles, stacked up three or four high on each side of the road. Thick oil smoke from blown wells was choking, and they had to keep the wipers on to keep it from fouling the windshield, but they made it.
He remembers 50-ton vehicles driving past him in the dark, refueling and reloading with ammunition at a forward area refueling point.
It was May 1991 when his division finally redeployed to Fort Riley. He was awarded the Bronze Star and a second meritorious service medal, and in September 1991, retired, this time for good.
Back in Butte, he graduated from Montana Tech in February 1997, and he went to to work for the Department of Corrections, where he was production manager for the vehicle maintenance department at the Montana State Prison at Deer Lodge, retiring in 2016.
He’s been very active in military affairs since his retirement.
He’s a life member of VFW Post 1448, and is currently serving as Post Commander. He’s 1st Vice Commander of the United Veterans Council of Butte Silver Bow. He’s a volunteer van driver for the Disabled American Veterans, having logged “probably 15,000 miles” driving veterans to medical and other appointments. And he serves as a member of the UVC’s Honor Guard.
“I met some of the greatest people in the world” in the Army, Kohr said. “I definitely had interesting times. Most people, I think, don’t ever understand what it’s like to serve in the military, even in peacetime.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.