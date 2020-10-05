Stories of Honor: High school decision led Kohr to distinguished Army career

“It was like taking the entire town of Butte and putting it in the desert, with all the needed food, drinking water and supplies,” he said.

He recalls Christmas Eve 1990, with eight of his squad members gathered around a little camp stove making coffee. “It’s Christmas Eve in Saudi Arabia, and there’s not a wise man to be seen anywhere,” he told his buddies.

Once the unit was connected with its equipment, he was assigned to division support command, being the senior maintenance personnel there.

His unit pushed deeper into the desert, crossing into Iraq.

“I took a shower in December and the next one I got was in April,” he said with a dry grin.

He remembers ending up on a road overlooking the Tigris River. There had been a major tank battle, and in a 10x20-mile area, “there were blown-up tanks everywhere you looked.”

In January, Operation Desert Storm began.

At one point, he and another CWO3 were tasked with finding replacement parts for a combat engineer vehicle, built on an M60 tank chassis. That required liaison with Marines, who were using the M60s.