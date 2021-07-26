Thomas Taylor enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1969 to avoid ground combat in Vietnam.

He’d received a draft notice at the family’s Wolf Creek address. The teenager learned that Uncle Sam had deemed him “fully acceptable for induction into the Armed Forces.”

Taylor was less than ecstatic about that assessment.

He traveled to Great Falls with his father to talk to a Navy recruiter and then to Butte to enlist.

“I passed the physical, which was a bummer,” Taylor said, grinning.

In November 1969, he headed to San Diego for boot camp.

“I wasn’t looking forward to it,” he said.

Born in Great Falls, Taylor discovered that San Diego in November was damp, cold and miserable.

“I’ve never been so cold in my life,” he said.

At 5 feet, 5 inches tall, he was among the smallest of his fellow sailors-to-be.

But boot camp surprised him.

“I liked boot camp,” Taylor said. “I had been a pretty wild child. I was a troublemaker. The military really straightened me out in a hurry.”

Today, Taylor is 71 years old and lives in Butte. During a recent interview he talked about how he changed from a halfhearted sailor to someone who savored his time in the Navy.

Was it one of the best times of his life?

“Absolutely,” Taylor said.

Would he even say it was the best time of his life?

“I think I would, yes. I think I would.”

Taylor’s tenure in the Navy included service linked both to the Vietnam War and Cold War. He even played a role when his ship and shipmates proudly retrieved three astronauts from the historic and perilous Apollo 13 mission.

After boot camp, Taylor reported to the USS Iwo Jima, an amphibious assault ship designed to be a helicopter carrier.

He became a radioman.

The USS Iwo Jima’s missions included providing the launch deck for helicopters filled with U.S. Marines bound for combat missions in South Vietnam. Taylor said he deeply respected the Marines and the pilots who routinely flew into harm’s way.

“I respect anybody in uniform. I’ve got a couple of buddies in the Coast Guard and I respect what they do. It doesn’t matter what branch you’re in. If you’ve served this country, you’ve got my respect,” he said.

Taylor’s father, Gene Willis Taylor, served in the Navy during World War II. He was aboard the USS Portland, a heavy cruiser, as an electrician. His ship left Pearl Harbor three days before the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941, returning the next day to “witness the horror and devastation,” according to Gene Taylor’s obituary from 2010.

The USS Portland participated in the Battle of the Coral Sea and the Battle of Midway. The ship sustained heavy damage after being torpedoed during the Guadalcanal campaign by either a Japanese submarine or destroyer.

Decades later, Thomas Taylor’s ship was a target of enemy fire on one occasion. The USS Iwo Jima was in the port of Da Nang to retrieve supplies when mortars and rockets started raining in. The ship quickly sailed to safety.

Helicopters hosted by the Iwo Jima included the CH-46, the Bell Cobra and Bell Hueys. One of the CH-46 helicopters returning from a mission experienced engine failure and ditched in the sea near the Iwo Jima. All aboard the copter were rescued, Taylor said.

As Taylor’s Naval service continued he experienced what the recruitment posters promised. He saw the world.

He cruised with his ship to ports in the Pacific, the Atlantic, the Mediterranean and a host of sites during the course of three Pacific cruises and two Mediterranean cruises.

“I’ve essentially been around the world three times,” he said.

During Taylor’s time about the USS Iwo Jima, the ship was assigned to prepare for the April 17, 1970, splashdown in the South Pacific of the command module of the Apollo 13 astronauts.

Astronauts Jim Lovell, Jack Swigert and Fred Haise had been tasked with landing on the moon but an explosion in an oxygen tank crippled the spacecraft. The moon landing was aborted. Mission Control in Houston focused then on getting the astronauts home alive.

Apollo 13’s perilous and suspenseful predicament arrested the attention of Americans and people worldwide and millions watched the astronauts’ splashdown on TV. The USS Iwo Jima stood by as the primary recovery vessel.

Taylor worked as a radioman during the recovery and did not witness the splashdown. That was OK, he said.

“The communication efforts were just phenomenal,” he said. “It was pretty exciting.”

And he was able to see the astronauts while the men were still aboard. Soon after, Lovell, Swigert and Haise received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Richard Nixon.

In the end, Taylor served four years and four months aboard the USS Iwo Jima.

He worked in communications for three years in Hawaii.

Later, he was stationed in Adak, Alaska, with orders to monitor radio transmissions by the Soviet Union from the U.S. base in the Aleutian Islands.

On his days off Taylor hunted caribou and ptarmigan and fished for salmon.

He said he would have stayed in the Navy but his wife at the time put her foot down.

Taylor left the Navy in April 1979 and moved to Butte. He worked a variety of jobs through the years, including installing computer systems in hydropower plants, working as a machinist for AFFCO in Anaconda and as an electrician for Montana Resources.

One job took him to West Virginia regularly and he frequently flew back to Butte via Salt Lake City and Bozeman. The airline workers came to know and like Taylor and for one flight they offered him a free upgrade to first class.

He settled in happily and ordered a drink. Taylor glanced across the aisle and realized he was sharing the first-class cabin with one of the most controversial antiwar figures of the Vietnam War — Jane Fonda.

Taylor said he grabbed his boarding pass and leaned across the aisle to ask Fonda for her autograph. He said she reluctantly agreed to provide it, asking how Taylor wanted it to read.

“Just write “To Tom, Love Hanoi Jane.’”

Taylor said Fonda was still fuming when the plane landed in Bozeman.

Today, he builds custom motorcycles in his shop in Butte.

Taylor talked fondly about his time in the Navy, even when recalling the storms that poured green seawater over the towering flight deck of the USS Iwo Jima.

“The most difficult part was being away from friends and family for such a long time,” he said. “There’s something about being at sea for 11 months that can be hard on families.”

He said his Naval service helped him mature.

“I learned to take responsibility for my actions. It just made me grow up in a lot of ways. And it gave me the feeling of doing something important — protecting our country.”

