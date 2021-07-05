Stories of honor: Fighting the Cold War every day

Clague’s time in the Navy gave him a foundation to succeed in college — the second time around — and in other aspects of life. One lesson has especially served him well.

He got it from an “old grizzly master chief” early on in the Navy while, of all things, he was scrubbing decks on a submarine.

“There was a spot on the deck. It was the size of a quarter, and he had been watching that same spot for two or three days, and nobody had cleaned it,” Clague said. “People would wash over it and they would pass it by.

“But I took the extra time to clean that spot, and he told me, ‘Do 25 percent more than anybody expects you to do and you’re always going to do well at what you do,’” he said. “So that was a life lesson I learned. I’ve always tried to do better than what people expect.”

Clague says he owes success since the Navy to his wife, Susanne, whom he married in 1994. He had earned his undergraduate degree by then and graduated from law school the next year. After some work in private practice, he became a deputy county attorney here in 2001.

Clague joined City Court Judge Jerome McCarthy, District Judge Robert Whelan and others in planning and establishing the Veterans Court, which got started in June. Some of its roots are tied to the DUI Court.