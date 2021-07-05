Stories of honor: Fighting the Cold War every day

Mike Clague took to submarines with ease, despite the cramped quarters and everything entailed in being under water for weeks at a time.
Heck, when he was in the Navy in the mid-1980s, smoking was still allowed in subs. He didn’t smoke but a few on the crew did.
No matter.
“I wasn’t bothered by the smoke from cigarettes and cigars and what not,” said Clague, a Butte native and now a state prosecutor in Butte-Silver Bow County.
For Clague, the toughest part of submarine duty was living in 18-hour increments, not 24-hour ones.
“The hardest thing to get used to for me is they put you on an 18-hour day,” he said. “So you would serve a six-hour watch period, then a six-hour period where you do your work at your duty station, then six hours of sleep.”
Then start over again.
“I would wake up and I’d go up to the mess hall and whatever they were serving, I would know what time of day it was,” he said. “It was either breakfast, dinner or lunch, and at night, they’d have some snacks out, too.”
Clague served four years active duty in the Navy and four years in the Navy Reserve, getting called back to service for six months during the Gulf War, when the United States and allies ousted Iraq from Kuwait in early 1991.
He earned his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Montana, was an attorney in private practice and joined the County Attorney’s Office of Butte-Silver Bow as a prosecutor in 2001.
He helped establish a DUI Court a decade ago and has been instrumental in founding the county’s new Veterans Court. Such courts have proven successful in helping veteran offenders address addictions, mental-health problems and co-occurring disorders.
A key to their success are veteran mentors — guys and gals who can help offenders with their struggles because they’ve shared common experiences in the military. As a veteran himself, Clague knows they speak a common language.
“Sometimes it’s a lot easier to talk to a veteran about your problems than it is to a counselor who really has no idea what’s going on,” Clague said.
OUT TO SEA
Clague grew up in Butte with two brothers and three sisters, the children of Harry and Claudia Clague. Harry served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and spent a career with the U.S. Postal Service in Butte, while Claudia taught school here for decades.
Clague graduated from Butte High School in 1983 and took an initial foray into college at Montana Tech. It didn’t go well.
“They said, ‘You’re wasting your mother’s money, don’t come back,” Clague said with a grin.
His older brother Dan had joined the Navy, then got into and graduated from the Naval Academy, and was in submarine school when he started “talking it up’” to Clague. He was listening.
“I wanted to see the world, see what was going on in the rest of the world, so I joined the Navy as opposed to some of the other branches,” he said. “I was also told that there were submarines in Alaska, which turned out not to be true, and I wanted to visit Alaska.”
After eight weeks in boot camp and two months in submarine school, Clague was assigned to the USS Parche (SSN-683). The Parche (pronounced pär’-chee) was commissioned in 1974 as a nuclear attack sub but became a special operations submarine.
Its feats won’t be revealed for decades but it became the most decorated warship in U.S. Navy history.
Clague got on board at Bremerton, Washington, and within hours it was headed out to sea.
“My clearest memory is, at the time, in some of the submarines, you were berthing (bunking) actually in the torpedo room, so they took out some of the torpedoes and put in a rack or a bed where the torpedo used to be and that was your space,” Clague said.
“I remember a guy showing me around and he came to this dark hole and he said, ‘That’s where you sleep.’ That was quite eye-opening there.”
Clague’s duties included charting and navigating and driving and yes, cleaning. Everything was done as a team and bonds were formed that last to this day.
“It’s so many shared experiences,” he said. “You’re relying on them to do their job and they’re relying on you do to yours.”
At the time, tensions with the Soviet Union were as thick as ever.
“I was there at the height of the Cold War and submarines were on the frontline,” Clague said. “We were there fighting a Cold War every day. We knew what the mission was and we were pretty proud that we could get it done.”
Clague also served on the USS Grayling (SSN-646) before leaving active duty in 1988. He was in the Navy Reserve and in the midst of earning a bachelor’s degree at the University of Montana when his country called again, this time to support Desert Shield and Desert Storm in the Middle East.
He served on the USS Anchorage, an amphibious transport ship, and it was during that deployment that he witnessed on of the strangest sights he’s ever seen.
“As the Iraqis were leaving, they were lighting all the oil rigs on fire and it was just really very eerie,” Clague said. “It looked like it was a deep sunset all the time.”
NAVY FOUNDATIONS
Clague’s time in the Navy gave him a foundation to succeed in college — the second time around — and in other aspects of life. One lesson has especially served him well.
He got it from an “old grizzly master chief” early on in the Navy while, of all things, he was scrubbing decks on a submarine.
“There was a spot on the deck. It was the size of a quarter, and he had been watching that same spot for two or three days, and nobody had cleaned it,” Clague said. “People would wash over it and they would pass it by.
“But I took the extra time to clean that spot, and he told me, ‘Do 25 percent more than anybody expects you to do and you’re always going to do well at what you do,’” he said. “So that was a life lesson I learned. I’ve always tried to do better than what people expect.”
Clague says he owes success since the Navy to his wife, Susanne, whom he married in 1994. He had earned his undergraduate degree by then and graduated from law school the next year. After some work in private practice, he became a deputy county attorney here in 2001.
Clague joined City Court Judge Jerome McCarthy, District Judge Robert Whelan and others in planning and establishing the Veterans Court, which got started in June. Some of its roots are tied to the DUI Court.
“We had a gentleman in the DUI Court who was also a disabled veteran, and we were addressing his alcohol use without addressing his veteran’s problems,” Clague said. “So we started talking and building on that.”
The program lasts 12 to 18 months and often includes intense supervision, alcohol and drug testing and treatment, mental health services and case management. Not every participant succeeds, but most turn their lives around.
“Throughout the nation, they (veterans courts) have been really successful,” Clague said.
Clague and his wife have two daughters, Laura and Katie.