Stories of Honor: David Coleman's Navy career brought him to Butte

He couldn't believe how beautiful the town looked at night — "like diamonds on black velvet," he said. The next morning, he woke to stare at a pile of tailings, but he was undeterred.

About two weeks later "On the night of the 19th of November," he remembers, "the Cavalier was offering free hors d'oeuvres at happy hour." He went and joined his crew at the already-crowded bar. There was a beautiful woman at the end of the bar, with her coat and belongings very deliberately stacked on the chair next to her to discourage unwanted company. But it was the only empty chair at the bar, so Coleman, decked out in his dress blues, asked her politely if he could help her hang up her coat and then use the chair to sit next to his friends.

She grudgingly agreed. By the end of the evening, when they were the only customers left in the bar, he asked her if she'd go out on a date. She agreed, and when he asked her where she wanted to go, she said, "Let's go fishing."

He and Patti were married six months later.

By the time Coleman's tour was done, in 1986, they had two boys, and Butte had a king-sized economic downturn.

Coleman tried to get on at the Police Department, took the test and did well, but just missed out on the only open positions.