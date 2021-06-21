Stories of Honor: Braving the 'kill zone' in Vietnam

On Jan. 3, 1969, it was afternoon when his convoy prepared to leave Qui Nhon.

“There were always people wanting to join the convoy,” Frank recalled.

On that day, a trucker hauling supplies for Hanjin, a Korean private contractor, asked to join up and Frank consented.

He learned that one of the two gun trucks did not have a functional radio, a less than ideal situation.

As was customary, he assigned one gun truck to the rear of the convoy. In this case, it was the truck with the radio. The other gun truck took a position toward the front of the convoy.

After traveling roughly half way to An Khe, the rear guard gun truck radioed Frank that the Hanjin truck had a flat tire.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I said, ‘Help him if you can and then catch up to us,’” Frank recalled.

Frank, his driver and gunner, traveling in a jeep, took the convoy’s rear.

About 10 miles from An Khe, the convoy was ambushed.

“All of a sudden, it was ‘boom, boom, boom,’” Frank said. “Guys were jumping into ditches. I jumped out and looked around and there was no gun truck.”