Stories of Honor: Braving the 'kill zone' in Vietnam

The convoy under 1st Lt. Jeff Frank’s command left Qui Nhon in late afternoon to deliver supplies to An Khe, roughly 50 miles away.
The U.S. Army Transportation Corps ferried cargo during the Vietnam War from coastal ports like Qui Nhon to inland bases at An Khe, Pleiku and elsewhere.
Viet Cong guerrillas and North Vietnamese Army soldiers considered the convoys tempting targets for ambushes.
And such would prove true on Jan. 3, 1969.
The convoys were expected to provide their own security, a reality that ultimately led to cobbling together a vehicle known as a gun truck. The typical gun truck was a two-and-a-half-ton cargo truck equipped with sand bags and steel armor for crew protection and armed with two .50 caliber machine guns and two M60 machine guns.
“Whenever there was an ambush, these gun trucks would drive right into it,” recalled Frank, who is now 77 years old.
Frank was 24 the afternoon the convoy left Qui Nhon.
An Anaconda native, James Edward "Jeff" Frank was the only child of Reuben and Josephine Frank. His father helped run a Texaco station in Anaconda and his mother worked as a registered nurse.
At the University of Montana, Frank participated in ROTC, thus committing to military service after graduation.
He arrived in Vietnam in June 1968, one of the most turbulent years in U.S. history. The turmoil included growing opposition to the Vietnam War.
Frank’s journey to Southeast Asia began when he boarded a chartered commercial plane at McChord Field in Washington.
“You wondered if you were going to come back,” he said.
Frank’s plane stopped for a crew change in Yokohama, Japan, and then flew to Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam.
It was hot. Frank headed for an air-conditioned officers club. But things heated up even more soon enough.
He traveled to Qui Nhon and received orders to report to Pleiku to replace a lieutenant who had been killed. Frank hitched a ride in a jeep with two other soldiers. He sat in the back with his rifle. The jeep tried to catch up to a recently departed convoy but never did. Traveling alone wasn’t considered wise.
“The guys in front seemed all relaxed. I was tighter than a drum,” Frank recalled.
Stateside, Frank had been trained for transportation duties during stints at Fort Eustis in Virginia and Fort Lewis in Washington.
In Vietnam, Frank joined the 88th Transportation Company, 8th Transportation Group. He was tasked with convoy command.
On Jan. 3, 1969, it was afternoon when his convoy prepared to leave Qui Nhon.
“There were always people wanting to join the convoy,” Frank recalled.
On that day, a trucker hauling supplies for Hanjin, a Korean private contractor, asked to join up and Frank consented.
He learned that one of the two gun trucks did not have a functional radio, a less than ideal situation.
As was customary, he assigned one gun truck to the rear of the convoy. In this case, it was the truck with the radio. The other gun truck took a position toward the front of the convoy.
After traveling roughly half way to An Khe, the rear guard gun truck radioed Frank that the Hanjin truck had a flat tire.
“I said, ‘Help him if you can and then catch up to us,’” Frank recalled.
Frank, his driver and gunner, traveling in a jeep, took the convoy’s rear.
About 10 miles from An Khe, the convoy was ambushed.
“All of a sudden, it was ‘boom, boom, boom,’” Frank said. “Guys were jumping into ditches. I jumped out and looked around and there was no gun truck.”
Frank climbed back in the jeep and ordered his driver to enter what the Army described as the “kill zone,” the area where a portion of the convoy was under intense attack by a superior-sized enemy force.
A B40 rocket struck the front of Frank’s jeep, grievously wounding the driver and the gunner. Both men later died. The out-of-control jeep then struck a stalled truck in the convoy and Frank believes he was thrown through the windshield.
Yet he was able to gather himself to retrieve weapons from the jeep.
“Disregarding the heavy enemy fire, he aided (his wounded men) to safety and at the same time returned highly effective fire from the enemy.” This narrative of the deadly skirmish comes from the U.S. Army’s Award to Frank of the Bronze Star, with a “V” Device for valor.
During the ambush, Frank suffered shrapnel wounds in his left leg and arm. He felt a rush of relief when he saw and heard the gun truck from the front of the convoy approaching the kill zone, its .50 caliber guns blazing.
“It was the sweetest sound I ever heard,” he said.
Frank helped gather the wounded as the enemy retreated and the convoy continued on to An Khe.
“Nobody was dead at the time,” he said.
Frank’s Bronze Star award observed, “Lieutenant Frank’s personal bravery and devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself, this command and the United States Army.”
His medals included the Purple Heart.
Frank experienced other close calls during his tour of duty in Vietnam. He came to deeply respect the nurses and doctors who staffed a field hospital at Camp Radcliff. He once saw them sprinting from the hospital to meet helicopters bearing wounded soldiers, a scene that he felt embodied the medical staff’s dedication.
“I’ve got to give them lots of credit,” Frank said.
In April 1969, he left Vietnam and flew back to the United States. He had a short time left to serve and his duties included making death notifications to families in southwest Montana who had lost loved ones in Vietnam. That duty he hated.
After discharge, Frank began teaching in Anaconda in 1970. In 1971, he and Bobbie McNellis were both teaching at Lincoln Elementary School. They started dating and then married.
Had Frank returned home with symptoms of PTSD?
“I think he had but he doesn’t think so,” Bobbie said recently.
Even today, Fourth of July fireworks can startle, he acknowledged.
“The first Fourth of July I was home I just about wrecked my car,” Frank said.
He taught for 34 years at Lincoln Elementary and later served as a vice principal at Anaconda High School. He retired from teaching in 2007.