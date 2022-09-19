Stories of Honor: At wits end, Jim Sullivan found a home in the Navy

Jim Sullivan was only 17 when he’d had enough.

Enough of his father. Enough of school. Enough of everything.

“I went into the principal’s office and threw my books on his desk and said, ‘I’m through,’” Sullivan recalled of that day in 1953. “He said, ‘You can’t be through, you can’t be through, you’re not out of high school yet.’ I said, ‘Oh yeah? I’m out of high school because I’m in the Navy.’ I had already joined.”

At that time, a cease fire in Korea was months away and Sullivan said young American men could join the military one of two ways — volunteer or be drafted. He volunteered.

Sullivan was born and raised in Butte and besides two years of active duty in the Navy and a little time in Billings years later, Butte has been his home. He’s 88 now.

He married his late wife, Patricia, just before he joined the Navy and they had four children together. His eldest son, Jim, died in early 2021 but two sons, Mark and Tim, both live in Seattle and his daughter, Madeline, lives in Spokane. All are doing well.

Sullivan learned a lot about himself and life during two years in the Navy and several more in the Navy reserves, but he looks back on much of it today with humor.

Take the thunderbolt of change that hit him at Navy boot camp in California.

“Shock to the system are the words to use,” he said. “You had to do things like wash your clothes. And you had to do that on a cement table and use soap they gave you that was full of lime.

“And then you make the mistake of going up to your room and forgetting your piece,” he said. “Most people call it a rifle but I had to call it my piece. My commanding officer came to me and said, ‘You left your piece out on the patio. I want you to sing every love song you can think of for the next four hours to this rifle.’”

So he did, though he struggled to come up with them.

“I’d already left my love in Butte,” Sullivan said, laughing, “and I was supposed to sing love songs to my rifle.”

Sullivan was sent from boot camp to the U.S.S. Rombach, a destroyer escort ship that helped protect convoys in the South Pacific during World War II in 1945. She spent the final months of the war in a “carrier hunter-killer group” off the coast of Luzon.

Sullivan boarded the Rombach in Seattle and he remembers the first night. He was placed on “watch,” admitting now that he had no clue what he was doing.

“I’m at the front of the ship and I’m looking out and I see this light out there,” he said, already cracking a smile. “I thought, ‘That’s got to be light on a ship.’ So I report back to the captain. ‘Captain, ship off the starboard bow!’

“He hollers down, ‘Where do you see a !$#!&% ship off the starboard bow? That’s a $#&%!# buoy you idiot!’”

One of his shipmates burst out laughing. His name was Neil Sullivan, and though he, too, was a Sullivan from Butte, Jim Sullivan had never met him until their time in the Navy. They became lifelong friends.

“He was laughing so hard I couldn’t believe it,” Sullivan said. “He couldn’t stop.”

Sullivan’s time on the ocean was brief because the Rombach was barely out to sea when a mechanical issue left it dead in the water. It had to be tugged back to port and before long, Sullivan was on a flight to the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas.

That’s where many Navy pilots are trained, much of it done on aircraft carriers. Sullivan was assigned to “aviation ordinance,” which included pulling 20mm autocannons from fighter wings, dismantling them, cleaning them, oiling them and reinstalling them.

Like everything in the military, details mattered, since a single malfunction, a single misstep, a single mistake could cost lives. Sullivan learned that quickly, but it really hit home one day.

The planes Sullivan and others worked on had wings that folded up so more could fit on the decks of carriers, and when they were ready to fly, they were lowered hydraulically. There were large pins that locked them up or down, whichever was needed.

It wasn’t Sullivan’s job to examine those pins closely, but others did. One afternoon, a friend of Sullivan’s who was a pilot took off without one of his wings locked down. On take off, it lifted upward.

“The plane rolled, came down, hit the (deck) pavement and took his head off,” Sullivan said. “He was a hell-of-a-nice guy. A good guy. We had just had a party the night before."

Sullivan’s wife had joined him at Corpus Christi by then and the pilot’s wife was headed to Texas by train to join her husband that very day. She arrived to tragic news.

"We were all devastated," Sullivan said.

To this day, mention Texas and Sullivan can just feel the heat and humidity as if he was right back in Corpus. He absolutely hated that.

“You were sweating all the time — water just coming off you,” he said. “You couldn’t get cool even going to a bar.”

When his active duty was up in 1955, Sullivan loaded up a trailer and he and his wife hit the road, destination Butte, Montana.

“I couldn’t get out of there fast enough,” he said.

Sullivan didn't get adventures on the high seas in the Navy. His only trip out to sea was over before it really began, and the Navy, like all branches of the military, sends you where it wants you. It's not a travel agency.

But for a 17-year-old who had troubles at home and was sick of school and had just had enough, the Navy was a savior. It gave him a home, a sense of discipline, great friends and a lot more.

“I would recommend that anybody go into the service,” Sullivan said. “It could be the Navy, the Army, whatever, because you have to learn, and you can’t learn sitting in a bar down on Second Street.”