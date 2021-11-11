Stories of Honor: 'Are you coming home tonight?'

Elmer Cahoon longed to join the fight during World War II. But Uncle Sam turned him down. Not because of physical infirmity. Not because of any personal limitation.

Uncle Sam’s rejection came during a time when there was a groundswell of unity and patriotism in the United States about stopping the brutal expansionism of Germany and Japan.

Uncle Sam said no because one of Elmer’s brothers, Wells Cahoon, a new pilot, had died when his plane crashed at the very end of flight training, just as he was poised to deploy overseas. And Uncle Sam said no because another one of Elmer’s brothers, Ralph Cahoon, was also serving.

Nearly 80 years later, Wells Cahoon, 70, Elmer’s son and his uncle’s namesake, choked up when describing how his father felt troubled for years by being denied an opportunity to fight in what some have termed “the last just war.”

“They wouldn’t let my Dad join,” Cahoon said. “It really haunted him.”

Elmer was haunted too by the death of his brother, the pilot.

And that grief reared decades later when Cahoon told his parents, Elmer and Vera, that he wanted to enlist in the U.S. Army and be a helicopter door gunner in Vietnam.

It was Elmer’s turn to say “No.” And he and Vera were emphatic.

Instead, Cahoon, who grew up in Potomac in Missoula County, signed up for the Army National Guard before finishing high school at Sentinel in Missoula and formally enlisted in June 1970.

“My mom was just absolutely livid about my enlisting in the regular Army,” Cahoon said.

Today, as the father of two sons, Elmer and Levi, Cahoon has a different perspective on why his parents did not want him to go to Vietnam as a helicopter gunner – an especially hazardous duty.

“I understand it. You don’t want to see your kid go over there with a death wish,” he said.

Cahoon completed basic training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and then trained in heavy artillery at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, a storied base whose grounds include the grave of Apache leader Geronimo.

Afterward, he returned home and remained in the Army National Guard. After the May 1970 shootings by members of the Ohio National Guard of students at Kent State University, Cahoon’s unit received training in crowd control and riot response. Four unarmed students were killed at Kent State and nine others were wounded.

It was a time of intense opposition on college campuses to the Vietnam War.

Meanwhile, Cahoon’s training continued with the Army National Guard in Montana. It included instruction preparing him to serve as a sniper.

“The best part about it was that we trained on rooftops. I didn’t have the patience to sit still like you see in the movies,” he said.

Cahoon said he became pretty proficient with the sniper rifles used in training, including the M14.

“I very seldom missed,” he said.

The instructor liked to use watermelons as targets because its fleshy and reddish interior reacted a bit like human victim’s when shot.

“The instructor told us, ‘If you haven’t got the stomach to shoot at watermelons you need to leave right now.’”

His heavy artillery experience included being a fuze setter and then sergeant in charge of the gun. Weapons included a self-propelled howitzer.

Cahoon’s unit deployed once to the Montana State Prison to provide support during an employee strike and played a similar role at the Montana State Hospital.

He left the National Guard in June 1977.

Cahoon’s life outside of the Guard wasn’t without hazards.

His father worked for many years as a logger for the Anaconda Co. And Cahoon worked in logging too, sometimes as the operator of the “pioneer CAT” leading other dozers building road to get into timber stands.

He also had a career in law enforcement, work that included about 15 years as a reserve deputy for the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

Cahoon was called out once because a fugitive from Idaho had fled into the Potomac area, territory Cahoon knew well. The man had kidnapped a judge’s daughter and set the judge’s house on fire, Cahoon said.

He responded and the suspect’s vehicle was in view. A fellow officer shot out the back windshield and Cahoon saw that the fugitive was armed with a handgun.

“He pointed his gun at me. He had a .45. He took aim and then he shot himself.”

On another occasion, Cahoon helped round up four male escapees from the Idaho State Correctional Institution. A logger had spotted the suspected escapees walking across a meadow in the Belmont Creek area and called the sheriff’s office. Authorities, including Cahoon, soon arrived and the men surrendered without incident.

But then Cahoon became a single father to boys Levi and Elmer following a divorce.

And Levi asked his father a memorable question as Cahoon prepared for work as a reserve officer.

“Levi said to me one day, ‘Dad, are you coming home tonight?’”

Cahoon didn’t leave law enforcement. But he moved the family to Plains and worked for the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office as a civil officer, a safer though not altogether safe job. He served legal papers and transported prisoners to the Montana State Prison.

Levi grew up to join the Army National Guard and deployed twice to Iraq. Elmer, living in Potomac, is a truck driver who hauls cattle.

Cahoon said Elmer nearly died from COVID.

Later, Cahoon and his second wife, Glenda, moved to Wyoming for jobs that included work at a bentonite mine in Powell.

After Cahoon was hurt on the job, the couple started thinking about returning to Montana, probably Helena, to settle down.

“We were going to Helena to put our stuff in storage and my wife says, ‘I want to go into Anaconda and have lunch.’ We drove around a little bit and the rest is history.”

The Cahoons have called Anaconda home for about 10 years.

And Wells is the commander of American Legion Post 21.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0