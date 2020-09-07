Stories of Honor: Anaconda's Pat Tracy served in reconnaissance

Pat Tracy is an Anacondan through and through.
His mother Betty (McAndrews) Tracy's father, William Anaconda McAndrews, was the first non-Native American person born in Anaconda. His father, Bob Tracy, was a boilermaker who worked for The Anaconda Copper Mining Co. until the company shut the smelter down. Pat Tracy was born in Anaconda and attended St. Peter's Elementary and Anaconda Central High School.
After Tracy graduated from Anaconda Central in 1967, he and his friend Jerry Thomas, who had graduated a year earlier, decided to enter the Army on the buddy program.
They went to Fort Lewis near Tacoma, Wash., for basic training, where they were in the same platoon. But then they went their separate ways. Tracy was sent to Ft. Huachuca in southern Arizona for Intelligence training, and became a reconnaissance specialist.
In 1967, that skillset was in high demand in Vietnam. Tracy shipped out to the war immediately after his training at Huachuca and was assigned to D Company, 2nd Battalion, 34th Armor, which was then a parent regiment under the Combat Arms Regimental System. It was attached to the 4th Infantry Division and then to the 25th Infantry Division headquartered at Cu Chi in southwestern South Vietnam — an area largely controlled by the Viet Cong.
Operating within four-man reconnaissance squads, often including members of the Army of the Republic of Vietnam, Tracy's combined intelligence and reconnaissance missions took him deep into the jungle, seeking intelligence about where Viet Cong and North Vietnamese Army units were concentrated.
The small squads "tried not to engage" with enemy forces, Tracy said, instead calling in for support, but sometimes, Tracy admitted, there was no alternative. He says little about those missions, keeping his intelligence work confidential after all these years.
After nine months in country, he was given 30 days leave in 1968, but was quickly sent back over to continue reconnaissance and intelligence work. He was still attached to his old unit, but was sent on temporary duty to Lai Khe, just northwest of Saigon, where he worked with the First Infantry Division. He remained in Vietnam until July of 1969 — nearly two years in country. He was late leaving, he says, "because I had one more mission to complete."
He was anxious to get home because he and his high school sweetheart, Judy Glenn, were planning to get married — which they did August 2, 1969. Last month they celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary.
After his leave, he reported to Fort Riley, Kansas, where he spent the last 14 months of his time in the Army. He was discharged with the rank of sergeant.
Tracy quietly declines to discuss his own decorations — "I got some," is all he will say — but it is a matter of record that the 34th Armor won a Presidential Unit Citation for its service in the Vietnam War.
Upon his return to Anaconda, Tracy went to work for the Anaconda Copper Mining Company as an iron worker, and he was still working there when the company shut down the smelter in 1980.
He worked for Rarus Railway after that as a diesel mechanic.
He spent his last eight years before retirement working for Spring Hill Trucking.
Tracy, a cancer survivor, suffers from the effects of Agent Orange, widely used in Vietnam as a jungle defoliant.
In recent years he has been very active with the American Legion Post 21 in Anaconda, which he currently commands.
He is a member of the post's Honor Guard, which is active at military funerals, ceremonies and parades. The Post also visits Anaconda Head Start, where they teach flag etiquette.
He is a volunteer committee member and treasurer for the Anaconda Vietnam Era Veterans Memorial Association, and was on hand Saturday as a granite obelisk carrying the names of Anaconda's eight Vietnam war dead was installed at Kennedy Commons as a result of the committee's efforts.
Tracy says his time in the Army taught him not to be judgmental, and to try to get to know people with different backgrounds before making judgments. He remembers being amazed when he entered the Army that many young men his age who weren't from Montana had never fired a rifle. (As with many Montana soldiers, the skills he brought to the Army allowed him to qualify as an expert marksman.)
Tracy says a highlight of his time in Vietnam was a visit from his first cousin, then-Major Tim McLean. McLean, also from Anaconda, would retire as a major general.
McLean, who was in the quartermaster corps (he would later be Quartermaster General of the Army), was offered lunch at the officers' mess by Tracy's commanding officer. But McLean declined, saying he would eat with his cousin at the enlisted mess. He did so, and when he returned to Saigon, Tracy said, he directed the rations for enlisted men in the field be improved. "And there was a turnaround," Tracy recalls with a smile.
