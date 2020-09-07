Stories of Honor: Anaconda's Pat Tracy served in reconnaissance

The small squads "tried not to engage" with enemy forces, Tracy said, instead calling in for support, but sometimes, Tracy admitted, there was no alternative. He says little about those missions, keeping his intelligence work confidential after all these years.

After nine months in country, he was given 30 days leave in 1968, but was quickly sent back over to continue reconnaissance and intelligence work. He was still attached to his old unit, but was sent on temporary duty to Lai Khe, just northwest of Saigon, where he worked with the First Infantry Division. He remained in Vietnam until July of 1969 — nearly two years in country. He was late leaving, he says, "because I had one more mission to complete."

He was anxious to get home because he and his high school sweetheart, Judy Glenn, were planning to get married — which they did August 2, 1969. Last month they celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary.

After his leave, he reported to Fort Riley, Kansas, where he spent the last 14 months of his time in the Army. He was discharged with the rank of sergeant.

Tracy quietly declines to discuss his own decorations — "I got some," is all he will say — but it is a matter of record that the 34th Armor won a Presidential Unit Citation for its service in the Vietnam War.