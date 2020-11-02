Stories of Honor: After distinguished service, being wounded and recovering, David Coleman II came home to Butte

“There is no instance of a nation benefiting from prolonged warfare. ... who wishes to fight must first count the cost." — Sun Tzu, The Art of War

David Coleman II went to war as a United States Marine. His war was short, his sacrifice large and long.

He'd do it again in a heartbeat.

Coleman wears his scars, inside and out, as others might wear their daily suit of clothes. They do not define him. They do not require explanation. If asked about them, he is open, courteous, matter-of-fact. He does not need or want sympathy. Friendship is different. Really, friendship is just about everything, which is why he loves his home, Butte, America.

Coleman grew up in a military family. His father, David Coleman, was a career Navy man, and that meant a childhood bouncing around, from Great Falls to Missoula to Japan to Bremerton and Bangor, Washington.

But by the time David was in high school, the family was settled in Butte, and he got to spend all four years as a Butte High Bulldog.

After graduation, he worked for awhile at a video rental store, but that wasn't going to be a career. He told his Dad he was thinking about joining the Army with a friend on the buddy plan.