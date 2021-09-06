Stories of honor: After Anaconda wrestling, boot camp was 'walk in the park'

As an Embarkation NCO, or non-commissioned officer, he stayed at Camp Pendleton for the remainder of his time in the Marines.

Arneson said he turned down opportunities to be stationed in Okinawa or elsewhere in Japan and occasionally but fleetingly regretted that decision.

He said embarkation personnel were often on alert. There was frequent turmoil in the Middle East, including, but not limited to, the Iranian Revolution, the siege of the American embassy in Tehran and subsequent seizure of hostages, the invasion by Israel of south Lebanon and the Iran-Iraq War.

“There was always that threat with things going on in the Middle East, but nothing happened while I was in,” Arneson said.

For a time, he considered re-enlisting when his four years were up.

“I thought about making it a career, but then I wanted to come back to Montana,” Arneson said.

He discharged from the Marines in July 1982 as a sergeant.

After returning to Anaconda, Arneson worked briefly at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort and then hired on at the Montana State Prison, where he worked for 30 years and retired.