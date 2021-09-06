Stories of honor: After Anaconda wrestling, boot camp was 'walk in the park'

Jerry “Arnie” Arneson knew about grueling long before enduring the fierce ordeals doled out by Marine Corps drill instructors.
As a wrestler at Anaconda High School, Arneson, like many grapplers, embraced a regimen of discipline and exercise. That background help grind down the sharpest edges of boot camp at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California.
“It was tough, but being on the wrestling team, it was a walk in the park,” said Arneson, now 61, observed during a recent interview. “I think with the Marines it was more of a mental thing. They tried to make you crack.”
He enlisted in the U.S. Marines in July 1978. He was 18 years old.
“I had wanted to go to college and wrestle at the college level, but I never got any offers,” he said.
Arneson said he chose to enlist in the Marines because of the Corps’ reputation as an elite force.
“It was a good life choice,” he said. “I grew up fast. I had to. I wanted to better myself. I made sergeant in less than three years.”
Boot camp was indeed arduous, Arneson acknowledged.
“But like I said, hard work didn’t bother me.”
In high school he wrestled at 112 pounds. When he left basic training, he weighed 165 pounds, having added muscle and bulk through boot camp standards such as push-ups.
Born in Cooperstown, North Dakota, in 1960, Arneson’s parents were Gerald Arneson and Pat Williams. Gerald had served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957.
The family moved to Anaconda when Arneson was a boy. His father worked at the Anaconda Co. smelter and then as a truck driver for numerous construction companies, His mother worked as a nurse.
The couple later divorced. Arneson’s mother remarried and is now Pat Sedminik. His father died in March at age 83.
Arneson said he had two key mentors growing up — his mother and his high school wrestling coach and teacher, the late Barry “Butch” Huot.
“My mom worked really hard as a nurse,” Arneson said. “She put every dime into us kids and made sure we had what we needed.”
He said his father “wasn’t too pleased” about his decision to enlist in the Marine Corps.
“But my mom understood I needed to get away, to go find my niche,” Arneson said.
The Marines’ initial niche for the young recruit was with assault amphibious vehicles, which the Marines referred to as “amtracs.”
He was later reassigned to work out of Camp Pendleton in embarkation, a “military occupational specialty” that involves carrying out plans for force deployment and moving supplies aboard planes, trucks and ships.
As an Embarkation NCO, or non-commissioned officer, he stayed at Camp Pendleton for the remainder of his time in the Marines.
Arneson said he turned down opportunities to be stationed in Okinawa or elsewhere in Japan and occasionally but fleetingly regretted that decision.
He said embarkation personnel were often on alert. There was frequent turmoil in the Middle East, including, but not limited to, the Iranian Revolution, the siege of the American embassy in Tehran and subsequent seizure of hostages, the invasion by Israel of south Lebanon and the Iran-Iraq War.
“There was always that threat with things going on in the Middle East, but nothing happened while I was in,” Arneson said.
For a time, he considered re-enlisting when his four years were up.
“I thought about making it a career, but then I wanted to come back to Montana,” Arneson said.
He discharged from the Marines in July 1982 as a sergeant.
After returning to Anaconda, Arneson worked briefly at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort and then hired on at the Montana State Prison, where he worked for 30 years and retired.
Earlier, after his Anaconda homecoming, Arneson began helping out with coaching wrestling. And he didn’t give that up until 2014. He coached at Anaconda High School and also for the Lil Copperheads Wrestling Club.
He regularly devoted work vacations to coaching.
At Montana State Prison, Arneson served for 12 years as a correctional officer and then spent 18 years in the wood shop, where he supervised inmates building furniture.
“They had to be on the low (security) side of the prison, with good behavior,” he said.
Arneson said he rarely experienced problems with prisoners.
“You treat people like human beings,” he said. “They are already punished by being there.”
He remains in touch occasionally with a few of the inmates who toiled in the wood shop.
“When you work with someone, you build a rapport,” Arneson said.
After retirement from the Montana State Prison, he accepted a job as manager of the Anaconda Building Center, a lumberyard and hardware store that became a Goodworks Evergreen company in January 2020.
Arneson said he finds himself helping out during his spare time with building projects around Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.
“I can’t sit still,” he said, smiling. “I’m always active. I have the habit of not being able to say no.”
Arneson stays mobile too with the Marine Corps League in Anaconda.
“Like they say, once a Marine, always a Marine,” he said.
Among other things, Arneson’s time in the Marine Corps taught him about the importance of honesty, about being responsible, about developing a strong work ethic, he said.
“You had to learn to do things right,” he said. “You had to count on each other. No matter how hard it got, you had to fight through it.”
Arneson said his service in the Corps made him mentally and physically tougher.
“Always faithful,” he said.
Semper fi.