Stories of Honor: Afghanistan service was life-changing for Anaconda veteran

Anaconda native Edwin O. Strommen ran an Aid Station at Forward Operating Base Kalagush in Afghanistan from 2008 to 2009.

“We got shot at, rocketed or mortared nearly every day,” Strommen said during a recent interview at his Anaconda home.

As a U.S. Army first lieutenant and medical officer, he helped tend to the medical needs of Army soldiers and Navy Seabees at the base. Those needs ranged from minor injuries to grievous wounds that were life-threatening or life-ending.

The primary enemy was the Taliban.

Strommen, now 59 years old, said one fellow soldier visited the aid station regularly just to chat.

“He’d ask if he could bum a smoke,” he said.

Over time, the men became close. One day the Taliban set up a Russian anti-aircraft gun at an elevation high enough to avoid Hesco barriers and other obstacles designed to help protect occupants of the base.

The soldier was in his hooch when the Taliban began firing. Badly wounded, the man was airlifted to Bagram Airfield for advanced medical care but died.

“That was pretty hard on me,” Strommen said.

Afghan villagers often appeared at the base’s front gate, hoping for medical attention, he said.

“I wasn’t supposed to give medical help to anyone we hadn’t inflicted damage on,” Strommen said.

But he and others did.

“There was a lot of malaria,” he said.

And worse.

One day the Taliban shot up the wedding of an Afghan couple, killing them and wounding other members of the wedding party. Strommen and others at the base did what they could to treat the wounded.

The odor of death became familiar.

“Even today if I catch the smell of a dead deer on the side of the road I am right back there,” Strommen said.

Service at Forward Operating Base Kalagush was life-changing in a host of ways. The changes included serious injuries Strommen suffered on Oct. 12, 2008, when a rocket and mortar attack caused a Hesco barrier to tip over on top of him. The foldable barriers typically are filled with sand, soil, gravel or other materials and used for military fortifications and flood control. Strommen suffered a traumatic brain injury and other injuries, including torn rotator cuffs, a back injury and an injured hip.

He was evacuated to Bagram Airfield but returned later to Forward Operating Base Kalagush.

For his larger service in Afghanistan, an experience that sometimes included joining patrols off base, Strommen received the Bronze Star for what the Army described as his “personal courage and commitment to mission accomplishment in a combat zone, under the most extreme circumstances.”

The start of his journey to Afghanistan and the Army began years before when he first decided to join the U.S. Air Force after high school in Anaconda. He was among the children born to Edwin A. and Marilyn Strommen. She was a restaurateur in Anaconda and he was a partner at the AFFCO Foundry.

“I’m really proud of my family for creating jobs,” Strommen said.

He worked for a brief time as a laborer at AFFCO, an experience that led him to search for something else.

Strommen joined the Air Force in January 1984.

“I thought maybe I could fly a plane. But I learned they don’t let kids just out of high school fly jets and bombers,” he said, smiling.

He enlisted partly because he wanted to travel the globe.

“I put in to go anywhere in the world and they sent me to Malmstrom,” Strommen said.

Malmstrom Air Force Base is near Great Falls.

Nevertheless, he landed an interesting assignment — providing armed security with a team when the Air Force moved nuclear warheads and missile air frames.

Strommen, armed with a M60 machine gun, helped provide overhead coverage from a helicopter.

He received orders next to report to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, where he served during the mid-1980s.

“I was pretty excited. It was a tropical island,” Strommen said.

His duties were similar, guarding nuclear uploaded B-52 bombers, but more stationary than at Malmstrom.

“The job was kind of boring, but there was scuba diving, surfing and girls from the Philippines,” Strommen said.

Later, the Air Force directed him back to Malmstrom, where he returned to the security detail. He was soon ready to try something non-military.

He discharged from the Air Force in October 1991.

Strommen and a friend signed on to work as laborers at the Sinclair oil refinery in Rawlins, Wyoming. He said the work, which once included running a jackhammer at 30 below zero, was miserable.

“That’s when I decided to go to college on the G.I. bill,” he said.

Strommen enrolled at Washington State University in Pullman and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. In July 1999, he completed a master’s degree in counseling.

He returned to Anaconda in July 1999 and worked for several years as a counselor or therapist with children in different settings.

Ultimately, he discovered that the pay for human service work wasn’t covering his bills. For personal and financial reasons, he reached out to the Army about enlisting.

He was 41 years old when he joined the Army in 2005. In 2006 Strommen received training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, to be a medical platoon leader and field medical assistant.

And that was the path that took him to Forward Operating Base Kalagush.

He returned stateside after Afghanistan, with posts in Des Moines, Iowa, Fort Lewis, Washington, and Fort Harrison.

Strommen discharged from the Army in 2018 as a captain, having served a total of 21 years in the Air Force and Army. Today, he is retired and enjoys working on two antique Buicks in his garage.

He said the joy of the camaraderie he experienced in the service, especially during the challenging circumstances in Afghanistan, is what lingers as a key benefit of having served.

“I love to laugh and joke and tell a story, and there’s a lot of that in the service.”