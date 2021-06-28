Grief threw a catch into Paul Joseph Beausoleil’s voice.

The Vietnam Veteran, now 74, had just opened a Veterans of Foreign Wars book titled “Brutal Battles of Vietnam.” He had turned to a page about the Hill Fights, which occurred during the spring of 1967 near Khe Sanh.

Beausoleil and fellow U.S. Marines had endured the bloody battles there, fighting at Hill 881 South against soldiers from the North Vietnamese Army. He survived without major injury. But many of his fellow Marines were killed or suffered grievous wounds.

Beausoleil still carries visions of the carnage and sometimes wonders why he lived and so many others did not. Military historians have observed that the Hill Fights featured some of the Vietnam War’s most vicious and bloody fighting.

“That was my life-changing experience,” he said during a recent interview at the home in Anaconda he shares with his wife, Michelle.

“I can still hear the screaming, the crying I guess you would say, of the wounded,” Beausoleil said, shaking his head.

Just two years before the notorious Hill Fights, Beausoleil had graduated from Anaconda Central High School. He decided to follow in the footsteps of his father, World War II veteran Paul V. Beausoleil, and become a U.S. Marine — a decision he said kind of shocked his father but also made him proud.

He entered the Marine Corps in January 1966 and left for boot camp in San Diego. He said U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War was escalating and he didn’t want to miss the fight.

“For any young buck born after the World War II era, the mindset was you didn’t want to miss a war,” Beausoleil said.

Boot camp was, he said, the most grueling 12 weeks of his life. He said his drill instructor, Sgt. C. Paine, was aptly named.

In March 1966, Beausoleil graduated from boot camp and joined forever the steadfast Semper Fi community.

“That’s the proudest day of your life,” he said.

All these decades later, hearing the “Marines’ Hymn” elicits a predictable reaction.

“Even today, I get the chills right up my spine,” Beausoleil said.

In June 1966, he deployed to Vietnam. When he stepped unarmed off the military plane in Da Nang he was nearly overwhelmed by the heat and humidity.

“We didn’t have any weapons at that point. I thought, ‘Jesus, Mary and Joseph, there’s something wrong with this picture,” Beausoleil said.

Ultimately, Beausoleil’s service in Vietnam as a foot soldier, or “grunt,” took him from Da Nang to the Demilitarized Zone, or DMZ.

He was first assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Marine Regiment, Security Section.

In January 1967, he was assigned to Mike Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines, and to patrol duty near the DMZ in a strategically important area known as the Rockpile.

In late April 1967, Beausoleil and other Marines were trucked and then flown to Khe Sanh Combat Base. His company received orders to join an assault of Hill 881 South.

“Our main mission was to take these hills and clear them of the enemy,” he said. “We were working toward that objective.”

A history of the assault reported that that North Vietnamese Army “had expertly camouflaged themselves on Hill 881 South” and the Marines who started up the hill did not know that a large number of enemy soldiers awaited their ascent.

Beausoleil said the fighting was the most intense he’d experienced.

“Everything you can imagine happened there,” he said.

The M16s issued to the Marines were notorious for jamming.

“During that period of time, I used about five rifles. You had to take them off dead bodies,” he said. “We were up against regular NVA. They were good. We were damn good, but so were they.

“I’m no hero, by any means, but I served with a lot of them,” Beausoleil said.

U.S. artillery and aircraft did what they could to kill or drive back the NVA. There were times when the artillery shells or bombs exploded very close to the Marines.

“We had to call in napalm,” Beausoleil said. “He put that napalm right down on us. It was so close I can still feel the heat to this day.”

Ultimately, an intense air bombardment by Marine F-4 Phantom Jets allowed Marines on the ground to capture Hill 881 South. The Marines discovered more than 250 bunkers the NVA had built. The intense bombing runs had destroyed most of them.

One account of the Hill Fights quotes a Captain Rogers describing how moved he’d been by the valor of youthful Marines involved in the battles for Hill 881 North and Hill 881 South.

“I learned to respect the individual Marine — the 18-year-old, 19-year-old, 20-year-old — more in this one particular battle than any other time that I’ve been in the Marine Corps. He was given a job; he went up in the face of danger, in the face of just being blown away, more or less, and he went up and did his job. To see the faces of the Marines dragging back their dead buddies, their wounded buddies, you could see how close the Marines really were with each other.”

Beausoleil agreed with Capt. Rogers’ assessment, but added, “By the time we came home, we were old men.”

In July 1967, having served his 13 months in Vietnam, Beausoleil returned to the U.S. and to his family of origin in Anaconda. There had been no opportunity to decompress.

“There was no transition from the field to my mother’s kitchen,” he said. “That wasn’t good.”

After a 30-day leave, Beausoleil’s service with the Marines continued. Following Sea School training at San Diego he was assigned to the USS Bon Homme Richard, an aircraft carrier, thereby honoring the early roots of the Corps by becoming a seagoing Marine.

Beausoleil was honorably discharged in May 1972 as a sergeant. He returned to Anaconda, where he worked through the years as a smelterman, drove a truck for the county and held other jobs.

He met and married Michelle. They have five children.

Beausoleil readily acknowledges that memories of combat in Vietnam surface from time to time in ways that can ambush his emotions. He said he believes veterans should reach out for help if they are struggling.

He considers himself lucky to have survived the war, to have married and raised a family and to be a U.S. Marine.

“I’m a fortunate man,” he said.

