Stop on I-90 in Butte leads to narcotics search

Stop on I-90 in Butte leads to narcotics search

A traffic stop by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper near the Continental Drive exit of I-90 around noon Saturday drew assistance from Butte-Silver Bow police after outstanding warrants on a passenger raised red flags. A search warrant for the vehicle was obtained and police found some legal marijuana and methamphetamine paraphernalia, said Patrol Capt. Mark Wilfore. The driver and passengers were allowed to continue on a trip from the Bitterroot Valley to Missouri but the passenger will face charges, he said.   
