Still pending: B-SB taking its time on spending $15.7 million in fed funds

Butte-Silver Bow is a consolidated local government, so it’s getting money allocated to both cities and counties. It also got funding from a previous CARES Act that Congress enacted with bipartisan backing soon after the pandemic took hold in March 2020.

The county received $7.1 million in CARES Act money and has spent or budgeted $5 million of it so far, but only about $472,000 in ARPA money is being tapped now and all of it is related to pandemic management. That includes money for testing, contact tracing, vaccine campaigns, etc.

There’s still a combined $1 million in federal COVID funds reserved for such things, but besides $1 million for a grant program, no firm decisions have been made for the rest of the ARPA funds. The county got half the $15.7 million in June and gets the other half next June.

As with the annual budget and all big money decisions, commissioners have final say on how the money is spent. To get them involved upfront, county Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher appointed three of them, including Shea, to a committee that’s formulating those plans.

The committee has met several times, and the initial thought was to get money “out the door” and into the local economy quickly. But it took months for federal guidelines to come out, and even those haven’t been finalized.

