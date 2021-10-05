Still pending: B-SB taking its time on spending $15.7 million in fed funds

Butte-Silver Bow is still deciding how to spend the bulk of $15.7 million from a federal COVID response and stimulus package, with officials taking a slow and careful approach in hopes of leveraging even more public money for projects.
There are several factors slowing the process, including upfront criteria for doling out the money and being able to document and prove — after the fact — that the money was spent correctly, legally and according to plans.
That includes $1 million a committee of county officials and commissioners want to make available in grants that individuals or organizations could seek for eligible projects.
“If we give it out, we’ve got to watch it and make sure it gets used in the way it was intended and it’s all on the up-and-up,” said Commissioner Michele Shea, who is on the committee. “It’s all public money.”
The scrutiny required means administrative costs, said Butte-Silver Bow Budget Director Danette Gleason. It’s likely a slice of the funding will be needed for monitoring and audits.
“Our audit costs are going to go up because the reporting requirements are so intense and they are for such a long period of time,” she said.
The money is part of billions of dollars cities and counties across the U.S. received directly from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus measure congressional Democrats enacted in March in response to COVID-19.
Butte-Silver Bow is a consolidated local government, so it’s getting money allocated to both cities and counties. It also got funding from a previous CARES Act that Congress enacted with bipartisan backing soon after the pandemic took hold in March 2020.
The county received $7.1 million in CARES Act money and has spent or budgeted $5 million of it so far, but only about $472,000 in ARPA money is being tapped now and all of it is related to pandemic management. That includes money for testing, contact tracing, vaccine campaigns, etc.
There’s still a combined $1 million in federal COVID funds reserved for such things, but besides $1 million for a grant program, no firm decisions have been made for the rest of the ARPA funds. The county got half the $15.7 million in June and gets the other half next June.
As with the annual budget and all big money decisions, commissioners have final say on how the money is spent. To get them involved upfront, county Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher appointed three of them, including Shea, to a committee that’s formulating those plans.
The committee has met several times, and the initial thought was to get money “out the door” and into the local economy quickly. But it took months for federal guidelines to come out, and even those haven’t been finalized.
For that and other reasons, Gallagher decided slower was better, saying recently that, “We don’t want to rush into something just to spend this money.”
Among other things, it can be spent on COVID-related efforts and other public health services; drinking water, sewer and broadband projects; all sorts of housing assistance, including rent and utility aid; and education assistance.
But many of those things come with such strict guidelines and reporting requirements, Gleason said, it would probably cost more to meet them “than doing any good.”
The category with few of those is infrastructure. Road and bridge projects aren’t eligible, but money can be spent on numerous clean-water and drinking-water initiatives as well as sewer, stormwater and broadband projects. For those, Gleason said, “It’s a green light.”
But there’s another factor in play.
Some of the federal ARPA funds for local governments are coming from the state, with the Montana Legislature as the middle man. Under a measure it enacted last session, Butte-Silver Bow is getting an additional $5.5 million.
In order to get that money, Gleason says, Butte-Silver Bow must match it with $3.9 million. That won’t be a problem in this case because for once, the county can tap federal ARPA money to get more ARPA money.
“It’s the only time I have ever seen the federal government allow us to use federal money to match federal and state funds,” she said.
But deciding how to “get the biggest bang for the buck” is also slowing the process.
As an example, county officials initially looked at mixing the pots to fund major upgrades to pipes and pumps that deliver water from Silver Lake to Butte companies for industrial purposes. But they soon found out industrial water projects don’t qualify.
The committee is working on guidelines for the $1 million grant program and hopes to have them out by next month so entities can apply. It’s possible awards from that pot could be made sometime in January, Gleason said.
But it could be longer before decisions are made about the rest of the money.
“The committee has been meeting and talking and bouncing ideas off and I haven’t heard one idea that’s not worthy,” Shea said. “We’re talking about water and sewer projects and affordable housing. All of those things are so needed in Butte.”