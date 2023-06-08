In the weeks heading into summer, Larry Hoffman and Raven Hrysenko are part of a local crew that put up American flags on the iconic headframes on Butte’s Hill.

The volunteers do it not only to show their patriotism, but to honor the men who worked the Butte mines and more importantly, the men who died in these mines.

“It’s near and dear to our hearts,” said Hoffman, who brought back the forgotten tradition about seven years ago.

This crew is also responsible for the twinkling Christmas lights that adorn the headframes each year, along with the lighted shamrock and Irish flag on the Original Mine for St. Patrick’s Day.

Hoffman and Hrysenko also strongly believe in “paying it forward.” On Wednesday, they learned that not everyone feels the same.

With some time on her hands and the weather cooperating, Hrysenko headed up the Steward Mine stairs to attach the American flag. With Hoffman supervising, she quickly realized that she would not be able to accomplish the task as someone had disconnected the flag cable.

“It was a deliberate act,” said Hoffman. “The elements did not do this.”

Hoffman explained that because of the cable’s bulk and solidity, wind could not be the reason for the disconnection and he's upset that someone would go out of their way to do something like this.

According to Hoffman, the Christmas lights were disconnected in February, so the vandalism occurred sometime after that.

“It’s really frustrating,” he said. “With a locked gate at the mine’s entrance and a locked metal guard at the bottom of the stairs, someone really had to work at it.”

Hoffman’s right, it would not be an easy feat. The headframe stands at 126 feet, but apparently that has not been a deterrent in the past. This is not the first time someone has managed to find their way to the top of the Steward without permission.

On Sept. 21, 2020, a political sign was placed atop the headframe. Montana law prohibits such signs on public property and the poster was quickly removed by county officials.

The present problem won’t be corrected right away. For the next couple of days, predicted rain and wind will stymie efforts. Hoffman, however, believes they’ll be able to get the flag up sooner, not later.

“I just wish the rotten ‘SOB’ hadn’t come along and messed with it,” he said.