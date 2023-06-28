A much-beloved Butte man has been chosen as this year’s grand marshal for the Fourth of July parade.

Butte America Foundation announced Wednesday that the honor was bestowed on long-time Butte resident, Stevie Faulkner.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. in front of the Butte Civic Center, heads down Harrison Avenue and ends at Elizabeth Warren Avenue.

For nearly 60 years, Faulkner was a fixture around Butte. So much so, he earned the nickname, “Butte’s Living Legend.” With his shoebox in tow, he greeted everyone with a smile.

“Stevie's own shoes may never have been quite as shiny as those of his clients, but his perseverance, remarkable work ethic, and unique sense of humor easily earned him the respect of our community,” said Suzanne Stefanac, a Butte America Foundation spokesperson.

Now retired, Faulkner is a resident at Continental Care and Rehab. For more parade details, contact Matt Boyle at mjboyle14@gmail.com or 406-498-3549.