Steele's seeking Uptown lot where warehouse collapsed in 2014

The county got the lot in December 2016 and state tax officials valued the land at $13,400 last year. The site would be assessed for more if a new structure was in place, but as it stands, the county is getting no tax revenue from it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Commissioners referred the Steele's request Wednesday night to the county’s Land Sales Committee, a large group of county officials who review all offers to purchase county property.

The committee looks at numerous factors, including legal matters, proposed plans for the site and possible public works problems or concerns.

In this case, said Butte-Silver Bow Assessor Dan Fisher, the committee could accept the offer or put out a so-called “developer’s packet” seeking additional offers and proposals for the property. Either needs approval by the Council of Commissioners.

Fisher is on the Land Sales Committee, and from what he knows so far, likes the Steele’s proposal. It is the only offer the county has ever received for the property, he said, and it’s coming from a long-standing Butte business that would improve the lot.

It would also get the site back on the tax rolls, something the county wants to do with much of its excess property.