Steele's seeking Uptown lot where warehouse collapsed in 2014

Butte-Silver Bow County hasn’t made a dime from 750 S. Wyoming St. since it spent $283,000 in 2015 to demolish the rest of an old warehouse that had collapsed the year before and later caught fire.
The warehouse owner agreed to deed over the land in Uptown Butte in exchange for demolition claims against him being dropped, and since that settlement in late 2016, the site has been nothing more than an empty, county-owned dirt lot.
That would change if county officials agree to sell the lot to the George Steele Co., which expanded into the furniture business in Butte in the 1970s, for $14,000 so it can build a metal-sided garage near its furniture store just south of the site.
“We will be using this new garage for housing our new delivery vans, an important addition for the continued operation of our long-running local business,” Steele Co.’s Carrie Keane said in a letter to Butte-Silver Bow commissioners.
The missive included site drawings and a rendering of the garage that Deluxe Engineering & Construction prepared for Steele’s.
“We are prepared to hire local contractors to complete this project and look forward to starting this project as soon as possible,” Keane wrote in the letter. “Landscaping around the building would be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.”
The county got the lot in December 2016 and state tax officials valued the land at $13,400 last year. The site would be assessed for more if a new structure was in place, but as it stands, the county is getting no tax revenue from it.
Commissioners referred the Steele's request Wednesday night to the county’s Land Sales Committee, a large group of county officials who review all offers to purchase county property.
The committee looks at numerous factors, including legal matters, proposed plans for the site and possible public works problems or concerns.
In this case, said Butte-Silver Bow Assessor Dan Fisher, the committee could accept the offer or put out a so-called “developer’s packet” seeking additional offers and proposals for the property. Either needs approval by the Council of Commissioners.
Fisher is on the Land Sales Committee, and from what he knows so far, likes the Steele’s proposal. It is the only offer the county has ever received for the property, he said, and it’s coming from a long-standing Butte business that would improve the lot.
It would also get the site back on the tax rolls, something the county wants to do with much of its excess property.
A long-vacant, four-story warehouse on the site partially collapsed in June 2014, starting a 30-month legal dispute between the county and the building owner, Neil “Joe” Lynch. County crews demolished and hauled off everything in April 2015 after the rubble caught fire. The taxpayer tab for that was $283,000, county officials say.
The county said Lynch didn’t take care of the building and should pay back the $283,000 it spent to demolish it. Lynch said the collapse was due to flood damage that occurred when a water main broke during a fire at Whalen Tire in 2009.
In the 2016 settlement, the county dropped its demolition claims and Lynch deeded over the land.