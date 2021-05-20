Steele's gets vacant county lot where warehouse collapsed

Six years after Butte-Silver Bow County spent $283,000 to demolish the rest of an old warehouse that collapsed at 750 S. Wyoming St., it has agreed to sell the now-vacant lot to a local furniture business.
Under a deal approved by commissioners Wednesday night, the county is selling the lot for $14,000 to the George Steele Co, which expanded into the furniture business in the 1970s.
Steele’s wants to build a metal-sided garage on the site, which is just north of its furniture store and warehouse at 800 S. Wyoming St. The county’s Land Sales Committee, a group of officials who review offers to purchase county property, recommended its approval.
“We will be using this new garage for housing our new delivery vans, an important addition for the continued operation of our long-running local business,” Steele Co.’s Carrie Keane said in a previous letter to Butte-Silver Bow commissioners.
The missive included site drawings and a rendering of the garage that Deluxe Engineering & Construction prepared for Steele’s.
“We are prepared to hire local contractors to complete this project and look forward to starting this project as soon as possible,” Keane wrote in the letter. “Landscaping around the building would be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.”
The county spent $283,000 in 2015 to demolish the rest of an old warehouse that had collapsed the year before and later caught fire.
The warehouse owner agreed to deed over the land in Uptown Butte in exchange for demolition claims against him being dropped, and since that settlement in late 2016, the site has been nothing more than an empty, county-owned dirt lot.
State tax officials valued the land at $13,400 last year. The site would be assessed for more if Steele’s puts up the large garage building.