State's 'First Day' hikes to get new year off on right foot (copy)

Montana State Parks will host its annual First Day Hikes at several locations on Jan. 1.
Hikes will be held at Lone Pine State Park, Flathead Lake State Park (Wayfarers, West Shore or Big Arm units) Makoshika State Park, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, Cooney Reservoir State Park, Travelers’ Rest State Park, Bannack State Park and Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park.
The hikes, which are family friendly and for all ages, will be at:
Bannack State Park – 1 p.m. (Dillon)
Join Bannack State Park interpretive staff on a tour of the streets of Bannack State Park, Montana’s first territorial capital. Additionally, participants will tour the historic Hendrix Mill. State park staff will be sharing stories about the significant history of the town and its impact on Montana and the region. For more information, call the park visitor center at 406-834-3413.
Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park - 12:30 p.m. (Whitehall/Three Forks)
Join Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park staff to experience "The Off-Switch": A moderate guided hike to observe the park's most quiet season. A few animals not only persevere but thrive during the harsh winter months. This hike is available to as many as 10 participants. Attendees must call ahead to register. The details of the hike may change due to inclement weather. Call 406-287-3541 to register or for more information.
Lone Pine State Park & Flathead Lake State Park (Wayfarers, West Shore or Big Arm units) – Jan. 1 -Jan. 31
Lead your park to victory during the "Battle of the Boots": Lone Pine State Park vs. Flathead Lake State Park. In lieu of First Day hikes this year, state park staff invite people to hike the trails at Lone Pine State Park and Flathead Lake State Park’s Wayfarers, West Shore and Big Arm units. Hikers are to log their miles at the trailhead. At the end of the month, the person with the most miles from each park will receive a prize. The competition will kick-off on Jan. 1 and end Jan. 31. For more information, call 406- 755-2706 Ext. 3
First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park – 1 to 4 p.m. (Ulm)
The gates at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will be open 1-4 p.m. on New Year’s Day for people to come out and enjoy the park's 3-mile, self-guided trail. A ranger will be patrolling the trail between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. and can answer questions. For more information, please 406-866-2217.
Travelers’ Rest State Park – 10 a.m. to noon (Lolo/Missoula)
The annual First Day Hike at Travelers' Rest State Park will be self-guided in 2021. On Jan. 1, stop by Travelers' Rest State Park between 10 a.m. and noon to take part in a self-guided walk along the main Lewis and Clark loop trail to discover winter animal adaptations. Along the way, interpretive signs will guide you and your family to look for special clues along the park trail. Take photographs of your family participating in the event and share one interesting thing you found along the park trails and email them to maci.macpherson@mt.gov. For more information, please call 406-273-4253.
Cooney Reservoir State Park – 1 p.m. (Roberts)
Join Park Ranger Emily Tyler on a free guided hike on the newly rebuilt North Shore Trail at Cooney State Park. This approximately 1-mile, out-and-back hike is in the foothills of the Beartooth Mountains. It crosses several different biomes and goes through ravines with chokecherries and uphill to a stunning sagebrush steppe. Views from the top include the Beartooth Mountains, Cooney Reservoir and Red Lodge Creek. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this hike is limited to 10 participants, so register to reserve a place. For more information and to register, call 406-252 1289 or email Ranger Emily Tyler at emily.tyler@mt.gov.
Makoshika State Park – 11 a.m. (Glendive)
Makoshika State Park will have a guided hike on the Bluebird trail that will highlight Makoshika State Park's unique badland topography. The hike is limited to 15 people. Register by calling the park visitor center at (406) 377-6256.
Hikers should wear weather-appropriate clothing, bring a water bottle and ice cleats or snowshoes if the trail conditions are snowy or icy.
First Day Hike participants are encouraged to share their adventures on social media with #FirstDayHikes. For more information on these or other Montana State Parks, visit: stateparks.mt.gov.
Visitors to these events must keep in mind social distancing directives – stay 6 feet apart from all non-family members, and if that isn’t feasible or possible, wear a mask or face covering. Additionally, if you’re feeling ill, please do not attend this event. For more information on COVID-19 in Montana, please visit: covid19.mt.gov.
"First Day Hikes" is an annual, nationwide special event co-sponsored by America's State Parks, which originated more than 25 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation – a state park in Milton, Mass. Last year, more than 33,000 people participated on guided hikes that covered more than 70,500 miles on 1,100 hikes nationwide. All 50 states will be participating in the ninth annual national event that encourages everyone to celebrate the New Year with guided outdoor exploration.