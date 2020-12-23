State's 'First Day' hikes to get new year off on right foot (copy)

Lone Pine State Park & Flathead Lake State Park (Wayfarers, West Shore or Big Arm units) – Jan. 1 -Jan. 31

Lead your park to victory during the "Battle of the Boots": Lone Pine State Park vs. Flathead Lake State Park. In lieu of First Day hikes this year, state park staff invite people to hike the trails at Lone Pine State Park and Flathead Lake State Park’s Wayfarers, West Shore and Big Arm units. Hikers are to log their miles at the trailhead. At the end of the month, the person with the most miles from each park will receive a prize. The competition will kick-off on Jan. 1 and end Jan. 31. For more information, call 406- 755-2706 Ext. 3

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park – 1 to 4 p.m. (Ulm)

The gates at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will be open 1-4 p.m. on New Year’s Day for people to come out and enjoy the park's 3-mile, self-guided trail. A ranger will be patrolling the trail between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. and can answer questions. For more information, please 406-866-2217.

Travelers’ Rest State Park – 10 a.m. to noon (Lolo/Missoula)