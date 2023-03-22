State agencies just might brandish tin cups during the decades ahead to help pay for completing the Superfund cleanup of the Clark Fork River.

Projections suggest the pot of money for remediation and restoration could become as bone-dry as a July slickens along the beleaguered river if work proceeds without a revised approach.

Enter the revised approach.

That anticipated shortfall was one impetus for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the Natural Resource Damage Program to draft and release a new Strategic Plan meant to guide remaining cleanup and restoration work along the river.

In short, the state plans to focus remediation in the highest risk areas and restoration in habitats deemed important along the river.

A catastrophic flood in 1908 deposited mining and smelting wastes from upstream along the Clark Fork River’s floodplain. Major contaminants include arsenic, cadmium, copper, lead and zinc.

The Strategic Plan describes approaches that DEQ and NRDP suggest could save money but also still be environmentally effective.

For example, the plan reports, “This updated approach removes contaminated soils and floodplain tailings from a narrower overall buffer around the Clark Fork River channel.”

River channels migrate across floodplains, which means the Clark Fork could someday stream through pollution left in place. Yet the Strategic Plan reports that an updated analysis of the river’s “channel migration zone” supports removals in a narrower area.

The agencies noted, “To date, the state has identified and removed more contaminated sediments than were anticipated in the Record of Decision,” a document released in 2004 to articulate the cleanup approach. Close observers of the cleanup to date differ about whether DEQ’s removal has been too ambitious and costly or justified and prudent.

In addition, the Strategic Plan suggests, “combining DEQ and NRDP budgets will allow NRDP to provide a larger financial contribution to the overall costs by implementing restoration plan actions in tandem with the remedy.”

The Strategic Plan also emphasizes the need to keep the public informed and involved about cleanup and restoration decisions.

“At minimum, the state will hold two public meetings a year to discuss with the public what has been completed, what is planned and monitoring data that shows what is working and what needs to be changed,” the plan prescribes.

“We recognize that there is room for improvement when it comes to public outreach,” said Kevin Stone, a DEQ spokesman.

The non-profit Clark Fork River Coalition’s preliminary response to the Strategic Plan was supportive.

“The Clark Fork Coalition appreciates the applied science that went into the state’s new strategic plan and is encouraged by the baked-in flexibility to address critical threats to the Clark Fork River — like hazardous slickens and hot spots,” said Alex Leone, Anaconda-based restoration policy manager.

“The Clark Fork Coalition is also excited to see the more holistic approach to integrating remediation and restoration activities,” he said. “As The Montana Standard’s recent article clearly showed, we’re going to have to be efficient and work together collectively — state agencies, local government, citizens and non-profits — if we’re going to leverage the remaining settlement funds that are available moving forward. This plan is a good step in that direction.”

The Clark Fork River Operable Unit is part of an EPA Superfund site and DEQ and NRDP are responsible, respectively, for remediating and restoring contaminated stretches of river.

Funding for remediation and restoration was secured through lawsuits and Superfund agreements with Atlantic Richfield, which acquired the original polluter, the Anaconda Co., in 1977.

In 2008, Atlantic Richfield paid the state about $122 million for the Clark Fork work, with $95 million earmarked for DEQ’s cleanup and $27 million for the NRDP’s role restoring and replacing damaged natural resources.

DEQ said Wednesday that $106 million has been spent to date and $105 million remains.

“With a current fund balance of $105 million, the state concludes it is possible to complete Reach A restoration and remediation using the design guidelines and criteria in the Strategic Plan,” the agencies observed.

The river operable unit meanders about 120 river miles from Warm Springs to Missoula. The remediation and restoration work focuses primarily on a 43-mile stretch from Warm Springs to Garrison. This Reach A was divided into 22 sections referred to as phases.

The Record of Decision estimated that there were about 2.7 million cubic yards of contaminated soils and floodplain tailings to be removed in Reach A. DEQ said removals to date have totaled about 2.4 million cubic yards.

One calculation suggests a typical 8-foot bed on a pickup can haul about 2.5 cubic yards.

Seven phases are complete and phase 4A along the river near Galen is under construction. Fifteen phases remain.

“Cost projections using recent bid prices revealed that insufficient funds would remain to complete the final 15 phases of work if implemented under initial design criteria, in particular those used to delineate the minimum extent of contaminated soil removals,” according to the Strategic Plan.

Cleanup and restoration work on the Clark Fork began in 2010. The latest target date for completion is 2038, with maintenance work and related costs to continue past that date. In 1990, the EPA projected that the cleanup of the Clark Fork River would end by 1998.

The Strategic Plan describes as one objective identifying partnerships to leverage existing funds and pinpointing sources of additional funds.

Stone said there could be federal funding opportunities and money sources such as Habitat Montana that might be available.

“DEQ and NRDP will also explore opportunities to partner with other agencies and [non-profits],” he said.

Meanwhile, the plan seems to sanction examples of action or inaction along the river that some observers have recommended for years.

Many have suggested focusing first on removing the slickens along the river. These are areas so contaminated they are bereft of vegetation. Metals wicking to the surface in summer can wash into the river during rain events and cause fish kills.

The Strategic Plan describes removing these hot spots of contaminated materials prior to remediation.

Yet it suggests that work will not begin until 2025 on Arrowstone Park in Deer Lodge, a popular public park where slickens have emerged in recent years. The plan acknowledges that Arrowstone “has high public use.”

Stone said remedial design work for the park’s cleanup and planning with Powell County will begin this year.

On the inaction front, some who have observed cleanup actions to date have lamented the removal of mature riparian vegetation such as willows and water birch that have apparently adapted to metals contamination.

They say the existing vegetation helps hold streambanks and provides habitat for wildlife, especially birds, as well as shade and cover for fish and should be left alone whenever possible.

The Strategic Plan lists criteria for preserving vegetation under certain circumstances.

“The state agrees that leaving areas of good vegetation, where possible, is appropriate and will continue to do so,” Stone said.

Brown trout numbers in the upper Clark Fork declined dramatically in the wake of remediation. Biologists believe the drop could be tied, in part, to loss of both vegetative cover and undercut banks.

The Strategic Plan, under the heading of restoration, said an objective is to minimize remedy and restoration costs while maximizing ecological benefits.

Yet the plan does not consider the ecological costs associated with greenhouse gas emissions and trucks hauling side-dump trailers - transporting load after load, week after week, month after month - to the wastes repository at the Opportunity Ponds. As cleanup work moves downstream, those trips become longer.

One person familiar with the cleanup said the Strategic Plan has the opportunity to rectify over-removal, bring the budget under control, quickly remove riverside slickens and leave more healthy vegetation in the floodplain.

Moving forward, DEQ will continue as the lead agency on the cleanup and NRDP will assign a project manager to coordinate with DEQ’s project manager.

Consultants to the Strategic Plan included Geum Environmental Consulting, based in Hamilton, Applied Geomorphology Inc., based in Bozeman, and Tetra Tech, based in Pasadena, California.

An appendix to the Strategic Plan describes how DEQ and NRDP are supposed to coordinate, communicate and collaborate and what procedures should be followed if disputes emerge like caddis flies in a healthy stretch of river.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the Natural Resource Damage Program will host a public meeting April 25 at 6 p.m. at the Powell County Community Center in Deer Lodge to discuss the Clark Fork River Operable Unit Strategic Plan released March 22. An online option will be available for this informational meeting.

A related public comment period will close May 21. Comments can be submitted by mail or electronically.

To view the Strategic Plan and Executive Summary, learn how to submit comments, or for information on attending the hybrid informational meeting, visit: https://dojmt.gov/lands/nrdp-public-notices/notices-of-public-comment