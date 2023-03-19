When J.P. Gallagher took office as chief executive of Butte-Silver Bow County 26 months ago, he learned one thing right off the bat.

“I get to hear the good and the bad on pretty much everything that goes on in our community,” he said.

Gallagher focused on the good in a recent “State of the Community” address, including $80 million worth of new construction in Butte last year, $23 million in funding for water and wastewater projects that won’t fall on local taxpayers, and plans to move the Pre-Release Center from Uptown to south Butte on the Flat.

There’s good news coming this year, too, including likely completion of the Parrot tailings removal project, a $7.9 million upgrade of Roosevelt Drive and a second season of filming the TV series “1923” and the millions of dollars it will pump into the local economy.

Gallagher also talked about goals for this year, including a new pay matrix for non-union county employees, limiting new “pot shops” in Butte and a continued pledge to “hold the line on service fees and tax increases whenever possible.”

Gallagher delivered the address at a recent Council of Commissioners meeting and discussed some of his points in more detail with The Montana Standard. He is essentially at the midpoint of his four-year term.

He captured 60% of the vote in defeating incumbent Dave Palmer in November 2020, pledging to “re-energize the community” by being more visible, involved and accountable.

He’s had his share of battles with commissioners and controversies in the press but Gallagher says he’s lost none of the enthusiasm he brought to the office in January 2021.

“I’m probably even more energized about where Butte’s going and in the ability to lead us into the future,” he said.

Given that, the Standard asked if he’s thought about running for a second, four-year term in 2024. He answered without hesitation.

“It’s my intent,” he said. “There’s two years before that happens but currently my intent would be to run again.”

LOOKING BACK AT 2022

Gallagher spent a good portion of his State of the Community address reflecting on 2022, noting that Butte was coming out of the pandemic.

“COVID brought many hardships to our community but we rallied in a big way,” he said. “The return of the Folk Festival, An Ri Ra, Lunch in the Park and Music on Main signaled a move in a positive direction.”

The local economy has rebounded, too, though one measure has both pros and cons.

The unemployment rate in Butte-Silver Bow County is a record low 2.2%, meaning just about everyone who wants to work is working. It also points to a serious, continuing labor shortage.

“The employee shortage is hitting every employment sector in our community including Butte-Silver Bow as we struggled to keep and retain employees, particularly in the jail and 911 dispatch,” Gallagher said.

He told the Standard that retirements have left dispatch understaffed and by the nature of the work, it’s hard to retain detention officers at the jail. It’s a common problem in jails and prisons across the country.

Gallagher said the state is taking steps to address staffing shortages at the Montana State Prison and the county could piggyback on the approach if successful.

Gallagher ticked off a long list of positives in 2022:

• New to Butte: Murdoch’s warehouse and distribution facility, SCL and Nova health clinics on Harrison Avenue, BW Blacksmith coffee shop and eatery, the Copper Fox housing subdivision and a new M&M next door to the original location.

“We’ll be working with Selina Pankovich on how that burned out property (at the original M&M site) will be developed in the future,” Gallagher said.

• Butte-based UpTop Clothing Co. plans a $7 million, three-story development on East Park Street. Commissioners OK’d the project after the county tore down three buildings at the site last summer.

• Headframe Spirits is expanding and is working with the county to purchase the Kelley Mineyard warehouse from B-SB.

• Success of Montana Connections Business Park: The park’s tax-increment district has led to $59 million in combined land acquisition, B-SB infrastructure expansions, investments from companies and 600 jobs. Work continues on a $30 million Montana National Guard training center that could be finished in late 2024.

• B-SB celebrated the completion of $10 million in improvements and upgrades at Stodden Park funded through donations by the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.

• The county took $8.1 million in federal COVID stimulus funds and leveraged $15 million more in state and federal grants to fund planned upgrades at water treatment plants, dams and the Metro Sewer facility. Money was also used to connect Rocker with B-SB’s water and sewer systems.

“Without these grants, local taxpayers would be asked to fund these much-needed projects and it would take years of staggered projects with the possibility of infrastructure failures waiting for these projects,” Gallagher said.

• The county also awarded $1 million in federal ARPA funds to Highlands College for workforce programs and $622,000 to “sub-recipient” nonprofits and outside entities.

“I don’t know of any other community that had a (sub-recipient) program similar to this program other than Bozeman,” Gallagher said.

• In response to several fentanyl-related deaths in Butte last year, Gallagher and Father Patrick Beretta organized a community response and action team and Town Pump put at least $100,000 into a “shock campaign” about dangers of the synthetic opioid. Gov. Greg Gianforte said Butte was “leading the state” in local efforts to curb the scourge.

• Butte-Silver Bow police and numerous other law enforcement agencies dismantled a multi-million dollar drug distribution network in Butte that had ties to the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico. Authorities say it brought in 722,000 fentanyl-laced pills and 2,043 pounds of meth, among other things, for distribution.

• Production and filming of the television series “1923” was a boon to Butte. Nearly 140 people were hired locally and cast and crews stayed in hotels and houses, rented places and spent money in Butte’s businesses for an estimated total spend of $25 million to $30 million, a co-producer said. Filming is to resume in Butte this spring or summer.

• More grants have been secured for a multi-year project to clear standing dead lodgepole pine and deadfall from the watershed of the Basin Creek Reservoir. Gallagher made it a priority in 2021 in response to growing concerns that wildfires threaten Butte’s most pristine source of drinking water and a $30 million plant that pumps it into town.

• The county plans more than $4 million in upgrades to the Silver Lake system and pump stations that provide water for industrial uses at Montana Resources and the industrial park. Most of the funding is from a federal grant.

• A bookend to the year was a Christmas Stroll that Gallagher called a “huge success” that featured entertainment and a light parade.

GOALS AND COMING ATTRACTIONS

Gallagher gave his address at a Feb. 15 council meeting just hours after the Montana Department of Corrections announced it had purchased the vacant Acadia building and campus off of Harrison Avenue south of the airport.

If things go as planned, it will be the future home of the Butte Pre-Release Center that CCCS (Community, Counseling and Correctional Services) Inc. has operated for years in a cluster of buildings in Uptown Butte.

Those buildings were built more than 120 years ago, had too little space and it would have cost too much to bring them into compliance with ADA, ventilation and other standards, officials say.

The Acadia campus was previously used as a residential psychiatric treatment facility and has two gyms, more space and other features conducive for pre-release housing and services. The move will allow Butte to retain the CCCS operations and its 300 employees and meet an Uptown Master Plan goal of marketing the old buildings for other uses, Gallagher said.

“In truth, we were considering Butte-Silver Bow purchasing that (Acadia) property to be able to lease it back to CCCS so they could continue operations here in Butte,” Gallagher told commissioners.

He told the Standard that improvements and changes still need to be made at the Acadia campus so an actual move could be a year or two away or maybe even longer. But the purchase puts that in motion.

There are things expected to happen this year, including completion of a project that began in June 2018 to remove Parrot tailings mine waste from an area around the Civic Center in central Butte.

The last load of identified “dirty dirt” was hauled to a repository site at Montana Resources late last year, but there is still restoration and revegetation work ahead that should be completed this summer.

Part of that is rebuilding and reopening Civic Center Road, which has been closed for more than two years as part of the tailings project. It’s a bypass of sorts for many motorists who use it and Continental Drive to avoid Front Street and part of Harrison Avenue.

On the personnel front, Gallagher said a salary matrix for non-union county employees should be completed this year. It’s designed to align job duties, education and skills more closely with salaries paid for similar positions elsewhere and in the private sector.

Butte-Silver Bow has 345 employees who are in unions and they negotiate pay and benefits every two or three years — and are experienced at doing so, Gallagher said. There are about 155 positions not represented by unions.

Gallagher said the matrix could lead to pay raises for some of those employees funded in the next county budget, though “it’s not going to be as much as a lot of people anticipate.” But a new matrix should be helpful for years, he said.

“It will identify positions that are paid way below scale and other positions that are paid at or above scale,” Gallagher said.

Nobody will receive a pay cut, he said, but a matrix will provide market-value targets the county can work toward “incrementally” where needed.

There have been lots of changes at the state and local level since Montana started allowing recreational marijuana sales in January 2022 in counties that OK’d them, which includes Butte-Silver Bow. Gallagher wants another change here.

For now, only previous medical marijuana dispensaries can sell pot for recreational use but an 18-month moratorium the Legislature put on new businesses expires in June.

There are concerns the market will become oversaturated without limits and pot shops will start taking over main streets. If state lawmakers don’t extend that moratorium this session, Gallagher wants to impose limits here.

There are 13 licensed dispensaries in Butte-Silver Bow now and Gallagher wants commissioners to cap that number. Existing licenses could change hands but there would be no more than 13. Counties can do that, Gallagher said.

“We want to make sure that limitation is already put in so we don’t have more dispensaries popping up,” he said. “We’re not going to come in and put undue regulations on them but we’re going to put limitations on new dispensaries.”

Gallagher is also exploring ways to put part of Butte-Silver Bow’s local marijuana tax revenue toward a community service program for some misdemeanor offenders. It could help the community and relieve crowding at the jail, he said.

Gallagher’s other goals include:

• Progress toward demolishing vacant, dilapidated houses and the squatters and crime they attract.

• Getting a “haul road” identified for relocating polluted dirt from the Butte Hill to Montana Resources. It’s part of the Superfund consent decree approved in 2020.

• Avoid raising property taxes in the next budget.

“There are things happening at the legislative level that can be passed down to us … but that’s our intention and I think we’re in a financial position that we’re going to be able to hold the line on fees and taxes this year,” he said.