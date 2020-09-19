State, local officials briefed on progress of Mitsubishi hydrogen project

Holmes said, "We're excited to be together to continue conversations we've had for some time now on this project. It's a complicated project with lots of steps ... but opportunities are huge. The Governor's Climate Solutions Council released its plan last week, which includes economic development clusters around clean energy."

Indeed, the governor's council plan discusses "deep decarbonization" of power production, and the Mitsubishi plan would seem to offer a pathway that could make achieving ambitious decarbonization goals possible.

Cooney said, "Any project of this scope and scale, first of its kind globally, requires thoughtful support. ... This is exactly the type of forward-looking approach we need across Montana."

He told Mitsubishi officials, "Don't hesitate to talk with Patrick and myself about how the state's capacity and resources can come into play," adding, "We continue to talk about how the energy market is transitioning. We can either bury our head in the sand or we can get ahead of it."