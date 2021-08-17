Starting the conversation: At summit, educators encouraged to search for mental health resources for kids

Intensive mental health treatment for a K-12 student can happen without removing the young person from his or her home.

“We can help design a program for a kid,” said Mike Chavers, CEO of Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch.

In addition, the shutdown of schools last year because of COVID-19 provided evidence, sometimes wrenching evidence, of how important schools can be to children — for nutrition, for safety, for someone to care, for an escape, however fleeting, from a traumatic home life.

Another note — when schools resume instruction in the weeks ahead one hole in the mental health safety net will be a staff shortage affecting some outpatient providers serving schools, thereby reducing the number of kids they can see.

“The challenge is capacity. We all know this,” Chavers said.

On Tuesday afternoon, former Gov. Steve Bullock opened the “Mental Health Resources” panel discussion, for which he served as moderator, with a quote from the book “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles.

“In the end, a parent’s responsibility could not be more simple: To bring a child safely into adulthood so that she could have a chance to experience a life of purpose and, God willing, contentment.”