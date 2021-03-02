‘Standing parade’ a first for St. Patrick's Day in Butte

Matt Boyle of the Butte America Foundation is bound and determined that Butte will have some kind of St. Patrick’s Day parade this year.

Last month, Boyle, who is the parade director, put in a request to have a “virtual parade” in Uptown Butte with just participants on the parade route. Residents could watch it from the comfort of their homes, either on Facebook or on their televisions.

Officials from the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department denied the request, due to the ongoing pandemic and the fear of a mass gathering.

Taking a page from last month’s Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans, Boyle and other BAF members decided to sponsor a “standing parade,” where residents throughout Butte can participate.

Bars are closed in Louisiana and mass gatherings are not allowed. So, on Feb. 16, New Orleans residents, armed with maps, headed out to look at festive residential homes dubbed “stationary floats.”

“We had some residents in the community who encouraged us to do this,” explained Boyle.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prizes will be given in three categories — home/residential, business and schools. Judges will be voting on the most Irish, most green and most creative.