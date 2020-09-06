Standard view: Don't back off on precautions now

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is more than eight months since the United States' first COVID-19 case, and in a week or so it will be six months since Montana's first reported cases.

We are all so over it. But it's not over us yet. The virus is still killing about a thousand Americans a day, closing in on 200,000 deaths. And in Montana, infection rates continue to be among the highest the state has experienced, with active cases hovering around 2,000.

Against this backdrop, school has started, and we are hoping for the best for our children. Thursday, the first case was reported at Butte High School, and close contacts to that student are being notified and quarantined.

We can certainly hope that is an outlier case, and school is able to continue apace. But the virus is clearly all around us. On Friday, a shocking 45 cases were reported at the START center in Warm Springs, a DOC facility for lower-level offenders who have had probation or parole revoked.

So far, due to excellent work from the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and good compliance with precautions including mask use, the county has had far fewer cases than many.

But now is no time to let up.

With vaccines in development, this plague will finally pass. But precautions are saving lives.

Keep up the good work, Butte.

