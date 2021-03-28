Standard launches initiative to support businesses reopening

I am excited to announce The Montana Standard, as a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Butte, is launching our Back to Business initiative. This program provides the ultimate opportunity for our local businesses to tell their story, in their words, through branded content, video, digital display and print. As our local economy re-emerges stronger than ever from the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are happy to partner with our local business community to build the future, one success story at a time. This program comes on the heels of our highly successful Local Marketing Grant program and Stimulus programs, in which Lee Enterprises, owner of The Montana Standard, provided over $15,000,000 in advertising support to local business partners across the country.
From the large to the small, things have changed, and our local businesses have emerged stronger and more focused than ever. Now is the time to tell their stories, and I would ask that all of you support our local business base, by reading their stories, and patronizing their businesses in the upcoming months.
Since our inception, The Montana Standard has partnered with local communities across our region to deliver news and advertising to customers in both the best of times, and in times of change. While COVID-19 has created difficulties for all, those challenges have led to a unique opportunity for our local business community to recover at an unprecedented rate. Recent forecasts predict a market GDP growth of nearly 5%, which is the largest projected growth in recent history.
As a leader in news and information for the communities that we serve, we are uniquely positioned to assist our local business community as they progress toward a more normal future. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen record-setting trends in page views, and users who are accessing our content in our printed newspaper, and at mtstandard.com. These audiences present a tremendous opportunity for our local business community to get their messaging out to local residents each and every day. We look forward to helping every local business tell their story as we all emerge stronger, together.
Anita Fasbender
Publisher and President, The Montana Standard