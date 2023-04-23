A biogeochemist with expertise in lead exposure reacted to the EPA’s controversial action level for lead in Butte.

“I am really surprised to read that they are using the 1,200 ppm standards, which is for soil in areas where children are not coming in contact with it,” said Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor’s professor in the Department of Earth Sciences at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

“They should take the precautionary approach and remediate down to 400 ppm, at least. In California, the remediation standard is 80 ppm,” he said.

PPM is an abbreviation for parts per million, a measurement that typically describes the concentration of a substance in water or soil.

The lead balloon question for many in Butte is why the EPA uses a remediation standard that allows a greater concentration of lead in soils in Butte than is the standard for many other communities.

The EPA uses the 400 ppm standard in Anaconda for deciding whether soil in yards should be remediated but relies on the 1,200 ppm standard in Butte — meaning that soil in Butte has to be more contaminated than soil in Anaconda to trigger the same remediation.

Others familiar with agency efforts in Butte to address lead agree that the EPA ought to err on the side of caution when testing soils in the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit, or BPSOU, part of a federal Superfund site tied to historic mining.

“I believe that the current BPSOU soil action level for residential properties is outdated and needs to be revised,” said Dr. Seth Cornell, an internist in Butte and a member of the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health.

No safe level

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has observed there’s no safe blood level for lead in children.

The amount of lead in blood is referred to as the blood lead level, which is measured in micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood (μg/dL). The CDC currently uses a blood lead reference value of 3.5 micrograms per deciliter to identify children with blood lead levels that are higher than most.

A microgram is a unit of mass equal to one millionth of a gram; a deciliter is a unit of capacity equal to one-tenth of a liter.

Cornell said the EPA should lower its threshold for blood lead levels in children to match the more stringent standard set by the CDC.

“The current lead soil action level was selected with the goal of keeping blood lead levels below 10ug/dL for 95 percent of Butte children,” Cornell said.

He said the CDC’s blood lead reference value has been lowered twice since then, most recently to 3.5 micrograms per deciliter.

“My concerns regarding the action levels are further heightened by the Phase 2 study data that shows elevated levels of lead in Butte study participants, especially those living Uptown, are significantly higher than nationwide rates,” Cornell said.

“No level of lead is safe in children. Certainly the EPA knows this irrefutable fact,” he said. “Higher blood lead levels translates to higher risk for severe and potentially irreversible damage in exposed children.

“From a practical standpoint, clinicians use the CDC blood level reference level as a threshold that should trigger additional query into potential exposures and ensure follow up lead testing to confirm blood lead levels decline,” Cornell said.

Bioavailability

Why the higher soils action level for lead of 1,200 ppm in Butte?

For the EPA, it comes down to differences in “bioavailability.” The agency defines bioavailability as the amount of a contaminant absorbed into the body following skin contact, ingestion or inhalation. Related research has relied on animal studies, with test subjects including pigs and rats.

An EPA fact sheet about bioavailability observes, “Cleaning up arsenic and lead at Superfund sites can be an expensive proposition.

“Currently, if contaminant levels are high, the top layer of soil is removed and transported to a hazardous materials landfill for treatment to isolate and remove toxic metals,” the fact sheet says. “The price tag for such remediation activities can reach into the millions of dollars per acre.

“However, not all toxic metals present in soil are in a form that can harm humans or animals,” the EPA says. “Certain forms of arsenic and lead are not fully available, or absorbed by the human body. The amount that is absorbed is referred to as ‘bioavailable,’ meaning it is in a form that can enter the bloodstream and affect human health.”

The EPA says lead from a century of smelter emissions in Anaconda is more bioavailable than lead from waste rock or soils mixed with waste rock in Butte, though the agency acknowledges smelters also operated in Butte for a time and that emissions from the towering smelter stack in Anaconda could have wafted over.

“Aerially deposited lead from roasting and smelting ore was also an historic source of metals and sulfur, especially from the practice of heap roasting that occurred until the early 1890s,” the EPA says. “However, roasting and smelting in Butte declined significantly in the early 1900s with construction of smelters in Anaconda and Great Falls.”

The EPA said the Butte Reduction Works stopped smelting ore in 1910 and that the Pittsmont Smelter in East Butte operated longer.

Filippelli confirmed the relevance of the concept of bioavailability.

“There are different bioavailabilities for lead in soil depending on the types of minerals that it is associated with,” he said. “Some are quite bioavailable, such as some lead chlorides, oxides and carbonates, while others, like lead silicates and phosphates are far less so.”

Filippelli added, “In normal urban soils, much of the legacy soil lead is from gasoline and paint, and is typically pretty bioavailable. In areas near mining operations, the availability strongly relates to what was being mined and how the material is dispersed.”

Stakes are high

The stakes are high when agencies establish benchmarks for soil action levels and blood lead levels in children.

Facts and figures PPM: parts per million Butte remediation standard: 1,200 ppm Anaconda remediation standard: 400 ppm California remediation standard: 80 ppm μg/dL: micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood Microgram: one millionth of a gram Deciliter: one-tenth of a liter

Young children are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning because of their tendency to suck on fingers contaminated with lead-laced dust or to put chips of peeling lead paint in their mouths. Research has established that children absorb lead in their bodies at a significantly higher rate than adults.

Potential consequences are stark, placing children at risk for neurobehavioral, kidney and blood disorders.

According to the CDC, “even low levels of lead in blood can cause developmental delays, difficulty learning, behavioral issues, and neurological damage. The effects of lead poisoning can be permanent and disabling.”

CDC uses a blood lead reference value of 3.5 micrograms per deciliter to identify children with blood lead levels higher than most other children.

Yet the EPA’s reference value is higher. The agency has said it is considering the CDC’s reference value for prioritizing home visits for children with an elevated blood lead level.

Cornell weighed in.

“(The) EPA should re-examine the action levels and adjust them to reflect updated blood lead reference value,” he said.

In response to questions from The Montana Standard about its approach to lead in Butte, the EPA said lead bioavailability can vary greatly between sites.

Dana Barnicoat is an EPA regional spokesman.

“Where site-specific bioavailability data are not available, (the) EPA generally applies a default bioavailability value resulting in a screening level of 400 ppm,” Barnicoat said.

“The 1,200 ppm action level for Butte was developed using data on lead bioavailability at the site,” he said.

EPA evaluation

Barnicoat said the EPA is currently evaluating the 1998 residential soil lead guidance for contaminated sites to determine if new recommendations for sites and facilities with residential soil lead exposures are appropriate.

“We expect any changes to this guidance would include considerations of site-specific variations in lead bioavailability,” he said.

David Hutchins, of Butte, has long bird-dogged the EPA about lead action levels in Butte. He has asked when the EPA will update its lead exposure model since the first CDC update in 2012. He said he’s heard that the agency was re-evaluating its approach to lead ever since then, with no sign of an actual update.

The National Institutes of Health has reported that blood lead levels in the U.S. have declined dramatically since the 1970s as many widespread lead uses have been discontinued, including the use of lead in gasoline and paints.

“Large scale mining and mineral processing represent an additional localized source of potential lead exposure in many historical mining communities, such as Butte, Montana,” the NIH observed.

Two Medical Monitoring studies, relying on blood samples collected by a finger stick, have been conducted in Butte, with one conducted from 2003 through 2010 and the other from 2012 through 2017.

The first study showed decline in blood lead levels in children in Butte but the more recent study showed no statistically significant decline. Thus, concerns remain.

“The percent of Butte children with elevated blood lead levels is still higher than the average reported in a national survey of blood lead levels,” according to a report from Ramboll US Corp., a consultant hired by the Atlantic Richfield Co. to prepare the Medical Monitoring study report for Phase 2.

Uptown Butte

The study found that children living in neighborhoods in Uptown Butte had higher rates of elevated blood lead levels than children living in the Flat. Uptown Butte has many homes built before 1940 that are likely to have lead paint, but the report found that elevated blood lead levels were more frequent in children living in Uptown even after accounting for house age.

“Proximity to mine waste would seem to be a major source of lead exposure in Uptown Butte,” Cornell said. “This proximity, coupled with outdated residential soil action levels (1,200 ppm), may explain the elevated blood lead levels Uptown, as opposed to the Flat.”

He added, “An outdoor environmental exposure is supported by the fact that lead levels were higher in warmer months when children are more likely to be playing outside.”

Residents in both Butte and Anaconda have access to programs that test soils for lead and other contaminants, such as arsenic.

Federal Superfund law holds that Atlantic Richfield Co., which purchased the Anaconda Co. in 1977, is on the hook for remediation work in Butte and Anaconda, along the Clark Fork River and elsewhere tied to past mining and smelting pollution.

When residential soils in Butte and Anaconda test “hot” for contaminants, a process kicks in to remove contaminated soils and replace them, generally, with cleaner soil and sod.

In Butte-Silver Bow County, the Residential Metals Abatement Program evaluates residential living spaces and cleans them if contamination exceeding local action levels is found. Priorities are homes where residents include children 6 years old or younger, pregnant or nursing mothers or other potentially sensitive groups.

Protective of human health

Atlantic Richfield issued a statement about lead cleanup levels in Butte: “Site specific data from Butte, including blood lead sampling data, was used to develop and evaluate cleanup levels in the current Residential Metals Abatement Program. The EPA’s science-based approach created a comprehensive, multi-pathway program which to date has remediated nearly 2,000 properties.

“The program remains highly effective in remediating the effects of legacy mining, while also addressing non-mining related sources of lead in homes where an individual has blood lead concentrations above the risk-based threshold,” Atlantic Richfield said.

RMAP also inspects for lead paint and other sources of lead from those residences.

“The multi-pathway approach is effective in protecting the health of citizens in the Butte area covered by the program,” Atlantic Richfield said.

The company did not respond to a question about how it might react if the EPA changes the action level for lead in soils from 1,200 ppm to 400 ppm.

Eric Hassler is director of Reclamation and Environmental Services for Butte-Silver Bow County. He hopes that any action levels identified for Butte are protective of human health and the environment and inclusive for varied sources of mining-related lead, be they tied to waste rock, smelting or other sources.

Hassler said any yards or portions of yards already remediated by RMAP would not need to be remediated again if the action level drops. That’s because remediation involves removing the contaminated soils and replacing them with cleaner dirt and, generally, sod.

He said there might be yards that did not require cleanup under the 1,200 ppm standard that would require intervention under a new standard.

Meanwhile, the point of contention in Butte remains on how the EPA calculates local action levels.

Although the Phase 1 Medical Monitoring study found a decrease in blood lead levels in study participants, the Phase 2 study did not find a statistically significant decline since at least 2012.

Atlantic Richfield consultant Ramboll US Corp. prepared the Phase 2 Medical Monitoring Study. That affiliation worried some who suggested it could affect how the data was presented.

“Ramboll determines how the information is presented, what findings are highlighted and what findings are de-emphasized or obfuscated,” said Cornell.

“This was evident during the recent Citizens Technical Education Committee presentation by Ramboll whereby there was no mention of the findings in Phase 2 that showed no change in elevated blood levels of Butte.

Hutchins, the longtime EPA watchdog, said science supports a more stringent action level in Butte for lead in soils.

"We have been told repeatedly that the cleanup decisions in Superfund and in Butte are not written in stone, that if the science or our understanding improves, that the criteria will be updated,” he said.

“But here we are, more than a decade after an update to the science, and the EPA has not followed through with that promise,” Hutchins said. “The community wants the best possible cleanup, not based on financial constraints but on the best and most up-to-date science."