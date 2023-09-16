Ali Stajcar and Jack Keeley have been chosen as Homecoming queen and king at Butte Central High School.

Stajcar was among five princesses named earlier and Keeley was among four princes. They were to be crowned at halftime of Friday night’s football game between the Maroons and the Corvallis Blue Devils at Montana Tech.

Stajcar is the daughter of Mark and Annette Stajcar. Keeley is the son of John and Mollie Keeley.

The other princesses this year were Ella Moodry, Lucy Kelly, Hannah Burgess and Cloe Stillwagon. The other princes were Greysen Gillis, Bryce Keane and Rafe Smagula.