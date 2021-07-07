Stage 1 fire restrictions coming to Butte-Silver Bow County

The action approved by council Wednesday night gives Doherty the authorization to upgrade the restrictions to Stage 2 if necessary. Those ban more fire activities.

Doherty asked that commissioners suspend their rules so the request could be added to the Wednesday night meeting agenda on an emergency basis and then be approved. Both were formalities and the request was posted on the county’s website on Tuesday.

Open burning requires a permit and was already closed before Wednesday night. Open burning includes burning a bonfire, rubbish fire or other fire in an outdoor location where the fuel being burned is not contained in an incinerator, outdoor fireplace, barbecue grill or barbecue pit.

Parts of Butte-Silver Bow County got some rain Wednesday, but coming up, the coolest day in the near forecast will be Friday, with a high near 80. The National Weather Service is predicting a slight chance of rain, along with some gusty winds, topping at about 18 miles per hour.

Highs Saturday through Tuesday will range from the mid-80s to around 90, with no significant rain expected.