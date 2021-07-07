Stage 1 fire restrictions coming to Butte-Silver Bow County

It looks like fire restrictions are coming to Butte-Silver Bow County this weekend.
At the request of Fire Chief Brian Doherty, commissioners agreed Wednesday night to authorize Stage 1 restrictions, which ban campfires on state or federal forest lands except in developed recreational sites.
The restrictions also ban smoking except within closed vehicles or buildings or areas at least 3 feet in diameter that are barren or clear of flammable materials.
But under Stage 1, people in Butte can do most things they do now at home, including using backyard fire pits if certain safety protocols are followed (listed below).
Barring an unexpected change in plans, the restrictions will kick in just after midnight Friday.
Doherty made the request on Tuesday after a conference call with other members of the Northern Rockies Coordination Group for a restrictions area that includes all of Butte-Silver Bow and Anaconda-Deer Lodge counties and county regulated areas of Beaverhead and Madison counties and southern parts of Powell and Granite counties.
“This decision was based on extended periods of hot, dry and windy conditions coupled with low relative humidity and very limited precipitation,” Doherty said in a Tuesday missive to commissioners and Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher. “The extended forecast calls for a much similar weather pattern to continue in the foreseeable future.”
The action approved by council Wednesday night gives Doherty the authorization to upgrade the restrictions to Stage 2 if necessary. Those ban more fire activities.
Doherty asked that commissioners suspend their rules so the request could be added to the Wednesday night meeting agenda on an emergency basis and then be approved. Both were formalities and the request was posted on the county’s website on Tuesday.
Open burning requires a permit and was already closed before Wednesday night. Open burning includes burning a bonfire, rubbish fire or other fire in an outdoor location where the fuel being burned is not contained in an incinerator, outdoor fireplace, barbecue grill or barbecue pit.
Parts of Butte-Silver Bow County got some rain Wednesday, but coming up, the coolest day in the near forecast will be Friday, with a high near 80. The National Weather Service is predicting a slight chance of rain, along with some gusty winds, topping at about 18 miles per hour.
Highs Saturday through Tuesday will range from the mid-80s to around 90, with no significant rain expected.
Butte-Silver Bow firefighters receive numerous questions regarding the use of backyard fireplaces or fire pits, which are typically made of metal or ceramic material. They are still allowed under Stage 1 restrictions under the following circumstances:
- Follow the manufacturer's instructions.
- Fire shall be attended always.
- Must have an extinguishing source within 10 feet.
- Must be a commercial type back-yard or outdoor fireplace with a spark arrestor in place.
- Gas fireplaces are allowed as long as the shutoff is remote from the unit.
- Fireplaces shall not be located within 15 feet of combustible walls, roofs, or other combustible materials, building openings or property lines.
- Only the use of firewood or charcoal is permitted. No burning of rubbish, dimensional lumber (2x4's), yard debris, or vegetation.
- No homemade fireplaces are allowed.
- Notify your insurance company of your intent to use a back-yard or outdoor fireplace.
- The use may be subject to immediate discontinuance if it creates a nuisance, which is defined as: Anything which is injurious to health or is indecent or offensive to the senses or is an obstruction to the free use of another's property, so as to interfere with the comfortable enjoyment of like or property of another.