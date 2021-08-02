Stage 1 evacuations continue in parts of Beaverhead County

Due to extensive fire activity to the west on the Christensen Fire, Stage 1 evacuations continue inn the following areas of Beaverhead County:

Highway 43 from mile marker 35 to the county line at mile marker 41.5 including residents on Doolittle Creek Road and North Doolittle Creek Road. The Stage 1 evacuation continues until further notice.

A deputy from Beaverhead County is making notifications in the area. Some residents, primarily those with special health needs or other concerns, should relocate during this stage of evacuation.

Beaverhead County remains under Stage 2 fire restrictions.

