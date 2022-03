A tradition launched by Finnish Americans in Minnesota in the mid-1950s to honor a fictional saint continued Wednesday evening in Butte with boisterous fanfare. St. Urho’s creators credited him with driving out frogs, or grasshoppers, from Finland. The consensus at the Helsinki Bar Thursday night was grasshoppers. Shelby Anderson came dressed as one. Shortly after 6 p.m., Alex DuBois of Butte received the crown honoring a Finnish descendant.