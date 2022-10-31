St. Pierre named Butte’s new undersheriff

There’s a new undersheriff in town.

Mark St. Pierre has been appointed undersheriff with the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department.

St. Pierre has been with the department for nearly 32 years and has served as a patrol officer, patrol sergeant, patrol lieutenant, detective, SWAT officer, SWAT team leader, and SWAT commander. For the past eight years, he has served as the operations captain.

St. Pierre replaces Undersheriff George Skuletich, who retired June 26, 2021.

“I have worked with Mark for his entire career. He has my respect and the respect of his peers,” said Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester. “He is a great choice to step into the undersheriff position.”