The Butte American Foundation has provided the following lineup for the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Uptown Butte.
1. Civil Air Patrol
2. Anaconda AOH Pipes and Drum Corps
3. Grand Marshal Jim McCarthy
4. Southwest Montana Veterans Home
5. Montana Technological University
6. Montana Hurling Sports Team
7. Centerville Park Association
8. Highlands College
10. Eric Ohs 50th special entry
11. Mainstreet Uptown Butte
12. US Forest Service
13. Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians (LAOH)
14. Whitefish Winter Carnival LXIV
15. Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance
16. Myg Inc.
17. The Tiernan Irish Dancers
18. Katabatic Brewing
19. Not In Our Town
20. Butte Cares
21. Elite Electrical LLC
22. Platinum Real Estate
23. Euphoria Wellness
24. Butte Catholic Community North
25. Cowles Montana Media Company
26. Danny Mac and His Irish Lads
27. NBC Montana
28. Leskovar Honda
29. 729 Welding and Fabrication
30. AWARE
31. Butte High Band
32. Big Sky on Waterford Senior Living & Memory
33. Boulevard Fire Department
34. Sharp Reflections
35. CENTURY 21 Shea Realty
36. Teamsters Local No. 2
37. Butte Blizzard Lacrosse Club
38. GTR Towing & Repair
41. JoyFit406
42. WWW.SOLD406.COM
43. Montana Grinch
44. Maverick Motorsports
45. Yates Body Shop
46. Cricket Wireless
47. The Ryan Clan Convertible
48. Great Scott Pipe and Drum
49.Corr Concepts LLC
50. IBEW 233
51. Red Tail Renovations
52. Southwest Montana Community Health Center
53. Butte Auto
59. Town Pump/Town Pump Charitable Foundation
61. Dead Pioneer Women
62. Express Employment Professionals
63. Mattress Today
64. Big Sky Hounds