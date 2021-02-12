St. Patrick's Day parade canceled again this year

The “Luck of the Irish” has bypassed Butte once again.
Just as last year, the “annual” St. Patrick’s Day parade has been canceled and for pretty much the same reason as was given nearly a year ago.
According to Matt Boyle, a spokesman for the Butte America Foundation, officials with the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department remain concerned about mass gatherings causing a resurgence of COVID-19 in the community.
Boyle pitched the idea of having a virtual parade with people staying at home to watch it on Facebook or on their televisions.
His train of thought was if they could do it in New York City with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, it could be done here as well.
“Those participating would be encouraged to stay home and those in the parade would be required to wear masks,” explained Boyle.
That idea was nixed by health officials due to the concern people would show up regardless in Uptown Butte.
“We do not want in any way to attract people to Butte, for any reason,” said Karen Sullivan, B-SB health director.
Boyle appreciates the health department’s stance.
“I understand they don’t want to take the risk,” he said, “and that’s completely fair.”
That being said, Boyle can’t help but feel disappointed.
“It’s tough when a tradition is canceled the first time, let alone the second time,” he said.
In past years, he has enjoyed the camaraderie the day brings. In past years, he has enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
“People come for the day not just for the parade, but to see old friends and check out the bars,” he said. “I miss that.”
Currently, the Board of Health’s rules for bars is 12:30 a.m. closure and 50% capacity.
According to Sullivan, the lightening of restrictions or tightening is still dependent on performance on two primary metrics — positivity rate and COVID-19 cases per 100,000.
Boyle is anxious for those restrictions to dissipate. Not only does he donate his time to BAF, he runs the Montana Booking Agency. It’s been a year since he has scheduled any event and he’s getting a bit antsy.
“I’m trying hard to remain as patient as possible.”
Boyle admitted he is already looking to the future and coming up with some ideas for next year’s event.
“The annual tradition may again be on pause,” said Boyle, “but that doesn’t mean the culture is dead."