St. Patrick's Day parade canceled again this year

That being said, Boyle can’t help but feel disappointed.

“It’s tough when a tradition is canceled the first time, let alone the second time,” he said.

In past years, he has enjoyed the camaraderie the day brings. In past years, he has enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

“People come for the day not just for the parade, but to see old friends and check out the bars,” he said. “I miss that.”

Currently, the Board of Health’s rules for bars is 12:30 a.m. closure and 50% capacity.

According to Sullivan, the lightening of restrictions or tightening is still dependent on performance on two primary metrics — positivity rate and COVID-19 cases per 100,000.

Boyle is anxious for those restrictions to dissipate. Not only does he donate his time to BAF, he runs the Montana Booking Agency. It’s been a year since he has scheduled any event and he’s getting a bit antsy.

“I’m trying hard to remain as patient as possible.”

Boyle admitted he is already looking to the future and coming up with some ideas for next year’s event.

“The annual tradition may again be on pause,” said Boyle, “but that doesn’t mean the culture is dead."

