St. Patrick’s Day revelers on their best behavior

Ideal weather and larger crowds than expected during this pandemic could have been a recipe for disaster on Butte’s St. Patrick’s Day.

The reality is the day went off without too many hitches.

With temperatures topping at 51 degrees, crowds were visible throughout Uptown Butte.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich, there were few arrests and except for an incident at the Party Palace, there were no disturbances at any Uptown Butte bars.

At around 11:30 a.m., officers were asked to intervene when Austin Lee Kiner, 26, of Butte was trying to start fights with bar patrons.

Kiner had a felony parole violation warrant out for his arrest so he was transported to the Butte Detention Center.

Just after 10 p.m., Patrick Fox, 46, of Butte was driving in the area of Park and Wyoming when he struck a parked vehicle. He told officers he was looking down at his phone when the accident happened.

Fox was not injured but appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He failed the maneuvers and was transported to the Butte Detention Center where he tested over the legal limit. He was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence and careless driving.