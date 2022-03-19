 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Patrick’s Day parade winners announced

  • 0
Best float for 2022

Best float for 2022, St. Patrick's Day Parade, Butte. 

 Tracy Thornton

Butte America Foundation officials have announced the parade winners of the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade. The float that epitomized the “Best Spirit of St. Pat’s Day” went to 729 Welding and Cavanaugh’s County Celtic and Butte Catholic Community North took home “best float” honors.

Other winners included Butte High’s band, named best marching band and best bagpipers were the Anaconda AOH Pipe & Drums. The Tiernan Irish Dancers were the best dance group and Mac’s O’Irish McClafferty had the best antique vehicle.

Finally, the Whitefish Winter Carnival took home best out-of-town entry and the best equestrian entry went to Emerald Isle Equines.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Butte’s connection to Allihies Ireland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News