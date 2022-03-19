St. Patrick’s Day parade winners announced

Butte America Foundation officials have announced the parade winners of the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade. The float that epitomized the “Best Spirit of St. Pat’s Day” went to 729 Welding and Cavanaugh’s County Celtic and Butte Catholic Community North took home “best float” honors.

Other winners included Butte High’s band, named best marching band and best bagpipers were the Anaconda AOH Pipe & Drums. The Tiernan Irish Dancers were the best dance group and Mac’s O’Irish McClafferty had the best antique vehicle.

Finally, the Whitefish Winter Carnival took home best out-of-town entry and the best equestrian entry went to Emerald Isle Equines.

