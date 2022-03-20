St. Paddy’s Day crowd, for the most part, well behaved

Nobody got too out of hand during Butte’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said there were a few “driving under the influence” arrests, but otherwise, it was not too bad considering the somewhat warm weather conditions.

According to the sheriff, the crowd, for the most part, was well behaved.

“We were due for a celebration and like always, Butte delivered,” said Sheriff Lester. “It was a fun day and it’s great to see people having a good time.”

Several offenses

Just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Ashlynn Nicole Lewis, 23, of Butte was arrested at St. James Healthcare on a felony Butte Justice Court theft warrant and three misdemeanor Butte City Court criminal contempt warrants.

Alleged trespasser

Stephanie Dawn Withers, 46, of Butte, allegedly trespassed at a property in the 5900 block of Albany just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

She was jailed for misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Windows broke

At about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Benjamin Curtis O’Connor, 26, of Butte reportedly broke some windows in a camper parked in the 200 block of South Dakota Street.

He was jailed on two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief.

Felony PFMA

Late Thursday night, Richard Mark Barry, 59, of Butte allegedly struck a woman in the face at a residence in the 2000 block of Hancock.

He was booked for felony partner or family member assault with minor injuries.

Simple assault

An Arizona man was behind bars late Thursday night after allegedly hitting another man, in front of police officers, at the intersection of Park and Main.

Benny Wayne Bevil, 27, of Tucson, Arizona, was jailed for the misdemeanor offense of simple assault.

MHP warrant

Officers were investigating another incident at about 3 p.m. Thursday on Holmes Avenue when they located Skyler James Reinke, 26, of Butte who was wanted on a Montana Highway Patrol warrant.

He was booked into the jail.

