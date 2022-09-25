St. James' Mohr earns MHA's Caregiver of the Year award

Todd Mohr, a physician assistant at St. James Healthcare, was recently named Montana Hospital Association’s 2022 Caregiver of the Year.

Mohr is the hospital’s quality program coordinator and healthcare provider. He’s been on board at St. James for 17 years and still looks forward to finding ways to improve patient care and teaching his fellow caregivers.

During the winter of 2022, when the COVID-19 omicron variant was highly prominent in southwest Montana, he was instrumental in educating caregivers at St. James and continues to be a resource for caregivers to use for processes and procedures.

As medical director for several local EMS agencies, Mohr has ensured they all know how to use the BEFAST and VAN tools for improving early recognition and stroke alert activation, helping to increase the likelihood a patient can avoid major complications from a stroke. His education efforts have also helped caregivers learn how to care for the patient during transport to support the best outcomes possible.

“Caregivers do not do what they do for recognition, but the award definitely reinforces that leaders in our state and industry appreciate what we do,” said Mohr. “This work can be very fulfilling, especially when you are surrounded by good people who want to do the right thing and they are willing to learn. I think that is what makes St. James so special.”

The Caregiver of the Year award recognizes a caregiver who, on a daily basis, demonstrates extraordinary commitment to the delivery of care addressing and meeting the overall health and wellness needs of hospital staff, patients, caregivers, and the communities they serve. MHA requested nominations based on the following qualities:

“We’re proud to recognize Todd as our 2022 Caregiver of the Year and cannot thank him enough for demonstrating such excellence in care while going above and beyond the call of duty,” said Rich Rasmussen, Montana Hospital Association CEO. “Choosing a Caregiver of the Year was one of our most challenging tasks as all of the nominees were well-deserving of this distinction. We’re grateful to all of our nominees for exemplifying compassion and extraordinary commitment to those they serve every day.”

Originally from Deadwood, South Dakota, Mohr started his career as a firefighter/paramedic in the U.S. Air Force at age 17. He discovered his passion for providing education when he started teaching CPR at age 16. He completed the U.S. Air Force PA Program through the University of Nebraska.