 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. James Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2021
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

St. James Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kaycee Laird and Maverick Brastrup hold Butte's first baby of 2021

Kaycee Laird and Maverick Brastrup hold their first child, Grayson Daniel Brastrup, St. James Healthcare's first baby born in 2021.

 PROVIDED, St. James Healthcare

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As each day passed, many at St. James Healthcare wondered when they would welcome the first baby of the new year. Luckily Kaycee Laird and Maverick Brastrup arrived at St. James to bring Grayson Daniel Brastrup into the world. Grayson arrived on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 11:32 a.m. He weighed in at 8 pounds and 7.8 ounces and is 21 inches tall. Kacee and Maverick recently moved to Butte from the Bozeman area and Grayson is their first child.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News