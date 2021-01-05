St. James Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2021

As each day passed, many at St. James Healthcare wondered when they would welcome the first baby of the new year. Luckily Kaycee Laird and Maverick Brastrup arrived at St. James to bring Grayson Daniel Brastrup into the world. Grayson arrived on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 11:32 a.m. He weighed in at 8 pounds and 7.8 ounces and is 21 inches tall. Kacee and Maverick recently moved to Butte from the Bozeman area and Grayson is their first child.