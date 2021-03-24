St. James Healthcare retains visitor restrictions, mask requirement

Visitor restrictions and mask requirements at St. James Healthcare will remain in place, the hospital said in a press release Wednesday morning.

Effective Wednesday March 24, patients are allowed two visitors. Visitors are not allowed in rooms with COVID-positive patients. All visitors will be screened upon entry to the facility, required to wear a mask, and must be over the age of 16. Visitors should bring their own mask.

The hospital's number one priority is to protect the health and safety of our patients, visitors, and caregivers, the release said. The current and future guidelines at St. James will be heavily informed by recommendations from the CDC.

