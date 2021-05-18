 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. James Healthcare celebrates EMS Week
0 comments
top story

St. James Healthcare celebrates EMS Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. James Healthcare celebrates EMS Week

Annie Sutton, registered nurse, delivers a basket of food and prizes to members of the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department in celebration of EMS Week.

 PROVIDED, St. James Healthcare

Members of the St. James Emergency Services team made their way around the community delivering treats and prizes to EMS personnel in celebration of EMS Week and the important work they do in our nation's communities.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“St. James knows how important the contributions of EMS practitioners are in safeguarding the health, safety, and well-being of the community,” said Annie Sutton, RN director of emergency and trauma services at St. James Healthcare. “We are proud to celebrate our local partners during EMS Week.”

Annie Sutton, RN; Amber Henson, ER Tech and assistant trauma coordinator; and Markie Seiler, RN delivered the baskets of food and prizes to the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, Butte-Silver Bow Police Department, A-1 Ambulance, Jefferson Valley EMS, and the LifeFlight crew based at Bert Mooney Airport.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+14
Devastating Butte fires a common occurrence
Local

Devastating Butte fires a common occurrence

The fire that destroyed the historic M&M Cigar Store on May 7 reminded us all that we’ve been down this road before — many, many times. With the number of major fires Butte has sustained since its infancy, it’s truly a miracle the town has remained standing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News