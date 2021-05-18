St. James Healthcare celebrates EMS Week

Members of the St. James Emergency Services team made their way around the community delivering treats and prizes to EMS personnel in celebration of EMS Week and the important work they do in our nation's communities.
“St. James knows how important the contributions of EMS practitioners are in safeguarding the health, safety, and well-being of the community,” said Annie Sutton, RN director of emergency and trauma services at St. James Healthcare. “We are proud to celebrate our local partners during EMS Week.”
Annie Sutton, RN; Amber Henson, ER Tech and assistant trauma coordinator; and Markie Seiler, RN delivered the baskets of food and prizes to the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, Butte-Silver Bow Police Department, A-1 Ambulance, Jefferson Valley EMS, and the LifeFlight crew based at Bert Mooney Airport.