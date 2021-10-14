St. James COVID care team gets boost from National Jewish Health

Physicians with extensive experience treating COVID-19 patients are making virtual rounds with providers at St. James Healthcare through a collaboration with National Jewish Health in Denver, Colorado, and St. James. This partnership connects St. James physicians to those at National Jewish, the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of patients with respiratory, cardiac, immune, and related disorders.

Here’s how the collaboration works. Each morning, staff in the St. James ICU logs into a tablet computer that connects with critical care specialists at National Jewish Health who join the treatment team via video conferencing from their office in Denver, 780 miles away. The tablet then accompanies the St. James care team on morning rounds of the COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

“Not only are we able to share vital information with our partners at National Jewish Health, but also the video conferencing capabilities allow us to build a rapport and provide some visual context to how the patient is feeling,” said Jennifer Davenport, MD, St. James Healthcare’s chief medical officer. “Our National Jewish Health colleagues have been a great additional resource for the care team here at St. James, and their experience and knowledge have been beneficial.”

