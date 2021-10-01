St. James awarded $1 million to address area opioid use issues

“Substance use disorder is one of the most complex health challenges in our state,” said Shani Rich, executive director for the Montana Health Research and Education Foundation. “St. James’ multi-sector approach harnesses the collective strength of local healthcare providers, social services agencies, and local government needed to effectively tackle this issue for southwest Montana.”

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $1,000,000 with 0 percentage financed with non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.