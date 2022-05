Effective immediately, Butte-Silver Bow has implemented sprinkling restrictions. Residents are asked to refrain from watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Even-numbered addresses may water on even-numbered days and odd-numbered addresses may water on odd-numbered days. The 31st of each month is a non-watering day.

As a reminder, early morning, evening, and nighttime watering is better for the health of your lawn and places less demand on the water supply system.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2