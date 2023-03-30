Snow began falling on the Mining City Wednesday night and continued through about noon Thursday, resulting in hazardous road conditions in town and on nearby highways.

Winter storms have become a familiar sight this season for Butte residents, and colder temperatures the norm. Overnight, Butte received 00.32 of an inch of precipitation at the Bert Mooney Airport, which equates to about 4 inches of snow.

Nov. 1 was the last time residents experienced somewhat warmer temperatures, when all of western Montana was at least 50 degrees. Butte’s daytime high reached 59.

Since then, according to Brian Conlan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula, it’s been all downhill climate wise. The coldest it got in Butte in the past five months was 40 below on Dec. 22.

Butte has seen temperatures below 50 degrees for the past consecutive 150 days, with the majority of temps in the 30s to the low 40s.

“That’s pretty significant,” said Conlan, “but not a record.”

Sifting through some records, Conlan discovered that it is, in fact, the fourth longest streak in Butte’s history. The longest stretch was 178 days from Nov. 13, 1974 to May 9, 1975.

“That’s a long time,” said Conlan.

The inclement weather has forced high school officials to either cancel or postpone sporting events.

The Butte High Bulldogs were set to host a tennis match Friday, which has been canceled. Also canceled are a baseball game Saturday at Lone Peak High School and a softball game against C.M. Russell High.

A baseball game scheduled for Saturday between Butte Central and Belgrade has been canceled. The Maroons, along with the Dillon Beavers, were supposed to compete in a track and field competition Saturday in Frenchtown, but that too, has been canceled.

Finally, the Monday baseball match between the Bulldogs and Maroons was postponed.

It’s been a lengthy snow-and-cold season and sorry to say, it’s not over yet. Officials with the Climate Prediction Center, a federal agency headquartered in College Park, Maryland, are forecasting about a 50% chance of below normal temperatures for the next eight to 14 days.

Conlan, who is an avid skier, even admitted that it has been a long, frigid season.

“I think people are pretty fed up with it,” he said.

The meteorologist shared that normally Butte experiences its first 50% day around Feb. 19. That day has come and gone, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

During the second week of April, a high pressure ridge over the West Coast, which includes the Rocky Mountains, is predicted.

“That high pressure hopefully will bring warmer temperatures,” said Conlan.