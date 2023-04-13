The weather proverb, “If March comes in like a lion, it will go out like a lamb,” held no validity in southwest Montana this year.

That “lion” roared as March came to an end and has continued to roar his way into April.

It snowed most of the day Wednesday in Butte, but with no snowflakes sticking to its streets. By late Wednesday afternoon, those flakes had magnified significantly and soon, a spring snowstorm had formed, with clouds completely covering the East Ridge and the Highlands.

By Thursday morning, the Mining City was blanketed with approximately 4.75 inches of snow. A reported 2.3 inches fell in Anaconda.

Trent Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula, said Butte got a good deal of its precipitation overnight, including heavy snowfall for about 90 minutes.

Smith said the spring storm was the result of a low-pressure system that came through from central Idaho and then lifted up into southwest Montana.

“These storms are not uncommon,” said Smith. “Butte gets some of its best snow in March and April.”

The cooler weather will be sticking around for most of Friday but drying up on Saturday. The Mining City will enjoy some sunshine Sunday, with a predicted high of 54. Smith noted that the average temperature for this time of year is 51 degrees.

“Overall, Butte is still averaging 5 to 10 degrees below normal every day,” said Smith. “It’s been a cold winter, that’s for sure.”

Residents should enjoy it while they can, as the National Weather Service is predicting another cold front coming through Butte late Monday, with rain transitioning to snow.

“It should be cool and showery the remainder of the week,” said Smith.