Sportsmen celebrate land purchase near Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen observed that Californians, Oregonians and Washingtonians moving to Montana would like to have a piece of Montana, with some acreage and a house.

Knudsen said subdivisions should not be viewed as some big evil thing, especially during a housing shortage.

He spoke during the Aug. 15 meeting of the Montana Land Board. Knudsen was one of two board members who voted against adding the 829-acre Willow Creek acquisition to the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area near Anaconda. The other nay vote came from Elsie Arntzen, superintendent of public instruction.

Ultimately, however, the Willow Creek acquisition was conditionally approved by Land Board members Gov. Greg Gianforte, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and Troy Downing, commissioner of securities and insurance.

Sportsmen celebrated the vote and the $2.7 million acquisition from property owners Gayle and Roger Burnett.

Gary Ouldhouse, president of the Anaconda Sportsman’s Club, described the board’s vote as “the only responsible outcome for Montana and for our wildlife.”

Scott Desena, a board member for the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, expressed similar thoughts.

“We’re incredibly thankful this addition was finally approved,” Desena said. “Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the landowners deserve all the thanks and praise we can muster, yet today’s narrow and conditional approval for a project overwhelmingly supported by the public and paid for with sportsmen’s dollars remind us we need to continue to show up and engage when it matters most.”

Environmental analysis by FWP described the acreage in question as being vulnerable to subdivision and development because of its proximity to Anaconda, the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area, Interstate 90 and other highways.

During public comment, Don Drake of the Jefferson Valley Sportsmens Association and other speakers emphasized that the proposed purchase protected key habitat and would be appealing to subdivision developers.

The Mount Haggin WMA contains big game winter range used by elk and mule deer and serves as a fawning spot and summer range for pronghorns.

The Willow Creek addition is about 4 miles south of Anaconda and off the Mill Creek Highway.

FWP’s analysis found that riparian habitat along Mill Creek and Willow Creek sustains populations of moose, beaver, black bear, ruffed grouse and numerous other small-to-mid-sized mammals, along with neotropical birds, bats, amphibians and reptiles.

The agency said the acquisition will provide additional public access for hunting, angling, trapping, wildlife watching and other recreational opportunities.

The Land Board’s vote to approve the acquisition was conditional because of some unresolved but likely solvable issues around an easement and a potential right-of-refusal snag.

FWP intends to pay the purchase price using Habitat Montana money, along with money raised from or by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Conservation Trust, Heart of the Rockies Initiative and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.