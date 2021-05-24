Spokane man arrested in rash of Butte break-ins, thefts

Daniel Duane Brian, 42, of Spokane was arrested shortly before 3 p.m. Friday as a suspect in numerous home and car break-ins in Butte over the past two weeks.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
On Friday afternoon, police noticed a Jeep Grand Cherokee in a parking lot that fit the description of a vehicle seen in the area of several break-ins.
During the investigation, police discovered several of the reported stolen items inside the vehicle.
Brian was jailed for five felonies, including felony burglary.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tracy Thornton
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today