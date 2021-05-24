 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spokane man arrested in rash of Butte break-ins, thefts
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Spokane man arrested in rash of Butte break-ins, thefts

{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel Duane Brian

Brian

Daniel Duane Brian, 42, of Spokane was arrested shortly before 3 p.m. Friday as a suspect in numerous home and car break-ins in Butte over the past two weeks.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Friday afternoon, police noticed a Jeep Grand Cherokee in a parking lot that fit the description of a vehicle seen in the area of several break-ins.

During the investigation, police discovered several of the reported stolen items inside the vehicle.

Brian was jailed for five felonies, including felony burglary.

0 comments
0
1
0
1
8

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 24

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News